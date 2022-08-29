India beat Pakistan by five wickets in T20 Asia Cup

(Last Updated On: August 27, 2022)

Asia Cup 2022 will get underway on Saturday evening when Afghanistan face Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium.

Mohammad Nabi is Afghanistan’s skipper while Dasun Shanaka is the captain of Sri Lanka. Both teams are in Group B in the T20 format tournament, alongside Bangladesh.

Both Nabi and Shanaka are hoping for their sides to show a spirited display and get off to a winning start in the tournament.

For Afghan cricket fans, Ariana TV will broadcast the match live, from 6pm Saturday.

A total of six teams will battle it out of the trophy. The teams are Afghanistan, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Hong Kong and Bangladesh.

The six teams have been divided into two groups: Group A: India, Pakistan, Hong Kong. Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan.

Each team plays the other two in their group once and the top two qualify for the next round, the Super 4.

India is the defending champions of the tournament, which won the title back in 2018 by defeating Bangladesh in the final. India has also won the most Asia Cup titles so far with 7, Sri Lanka comes next with 5 titles while Pakistan has won 2 titles.

Afghanistan Squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup – Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rashid Khan and Samiullah Shinwari. Nijat Masoud, Qais Ahmad, and Sharafuddin Ashraf are the three players who are reserves.