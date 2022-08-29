Sport
India beat Pakistan by five wickets in T20 Asia Cup
Hardik Pandya hit an unbeaten 33 as India beat Pakistan by five wickets in a hard-fought Asia Cup Twenty20 international on Sunday.
Chasing 148 for victory, Ravindra Jadeja, who hit 35, and Pandya put on a key fifth-wicket stand of 52 as India reached their target with two balls to spare in Dubai.
Pace bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Pandya shared seven wickets to set up victory for India in their opening match of the six-nation tournament after they bowled out Pakistan for 147.
Sport
Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka in thrilling Asia Cup opener
Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the opening match of the 15th edition of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Saturday.
Afghanistan thrashed the five-time champions Sri Lanka with 59 balls to spare in the Group B match.
Chasing a target of 106 runs, openers Hazratullah Zazai (37 not out off 28) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (40 off 18) set the stage with an 83-run stand.
Earlier, Mohammad Nabi won the toss and opted to bowl first, then Fazalhaq Farooqi rocked Sri Lanka with a two-wicket opening over.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa top scored for Sri Lanka with a 29-ball 38, while Chamika Karunaratne made 31.
Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/11), Mohammad Nabi (2/14) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2/24) shared seven wickets among them for Afghanistan.
Sport
Afghanistan to take on Sri Lanka in first match of Asia Cup 2022
Asia Cup 2022 will get underway on Saturday evening when Afghanistan face Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium.
Mohammad Nabi is Afghanistan’s skipper while Dasun Shanaka is the captain of Sri Lanka. Both teams are in Group B in the T20 format tournament, alongside Bangladesh.
Both Nabi and Shanaka are hoping for their sides to show a spirited display and get off to a winning start in the tournament.
For Afghan cricket fans, Ariana TV will broadcast the match live, from 6pm Saturday.
A total of six teams will battle it out of the trophy. The teams are Afghanistan, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Hong Kong and Bangladesh.
The six teams have been divided into two groups: Group A: India, Pakistan, Hong Kong. Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan.
Each team plays the other two in their group once and the top two qualify for the next round, the Super 4.
India is the defending champions of the tournament, which won the title back in 2018 by defeating Bangladesh in the final. India has also won the most Asia Cup titles so far with 7, Sri Lanka comes next with 5 titles while Pakistan has won 2 titles.
Afghanistan Squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup – Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rashid Khan and Samiullah Shinwari. Nijat Masoud, Qais Ahmad, and Sharafuddin Ashraf are the three players who are reserves.
Sport
Pakistan approves sending troops to Qatar for FIFA World Cup
Pakistan’s cabinet has approved a draft agreement that allows the government to provide troops for security at the FIFA World Cup scheduled to be held later this year.
The approval of the draft agreement came ahead of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Qatar that started on Tuesday.
It was not immediately clear when the agreement would be signed between the two countries.
According to the cabinet summary, Qatar requested assistance in security-related aspects of the World Cup that kicks off on November 20 and that Pakistan’s military had proposed the signing of an agreement between both states for the purpose.
“The agreement aims to define the obligations of the two parties, the specific specializations, and the number of security personnel to be sent by Pakistan to participate in the security and safety operations,” the summary read.
The summary did not provide any details of the agreement such as how many troops could be sent.
In July, Turkey said it will send 3,250 security officers to Qatar for the World Cup and that Ankara has also trained Qatari personnel ahead of the competition.
