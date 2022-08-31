Afghanistan powers through to Super 4 in Asia Cup 2022 tournament

(Last Updated On: August 31, 2022)

Afghanistan, led by Mohammad Nabi, registered their second straight victory on Tuesday night in the Asia Cup 2022 tournament with a crushing seven-wicket win over Bangladesh

The team also became the first of the six teams to enter the next stage of the competition, which acts as a warm up to the T20 World Cup in October.

After losing the toss, Afghanistan restricted Bangladesh to 127/7 in Sharjah, then chased down the target with nine balls to spare.

Ibrahim and Najibullah Zadran posted an unbeaten 69-run stand for the Afghans to seal the win.

Afghan spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan took three wickets each. For Bangladesh, Mosaddek Hossain was the top scorer with an unbeaten 48.