Afghanistan discussed in high-level talks between Qatar and Iran

(Last Updated On: June 21, 2023)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with top Qatari officials during his visit to Doha, discussing also Afghanistan among other issues.

Qatar’s foreign ministry said in a statement the diplomat and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani discussed “efforts to support stability in Afghanistan.”

During the meeting, the sides also discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries, especially in the areas of economy, investment and intra-trade, the statement said.

Latest developments in the nuclear agreement and the developments of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis were also discussed, according to the statement.

“The two sides stressed the necessity of continuing the dialogue on the security and stability of the region, and supporting all efforts that would enhance it,” the statement said.

Iran’s foreign minister met also with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, where they also discussed Afghanistan.