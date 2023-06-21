CSTO calls on IEA to step up counter-terrorism measures

(Last Updated On: June 21, 2023)

Moscow-led military alliance the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) expressed concern over the security situation in Afghanistan and called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to step up counter-terrorism measures.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, after foreign ministers of the CSTO member states met in Belarus, the ministers said one of the important factors in maintaining and strengthening security and stability in Afghanistan is the immediate settlement of the situation in the country.

It said that CSTO stands for Afghanistan as an independent, united and peaceful state, free from terrorism, war and drugs.

The ministers expressed concern about the “deterioration” of the security situation in Afghanistan and the increase in the activities of international terrorist organizations, primarily Daesh.

They called on the IEA and leaders of ethnic and political groups in Afghanistan to engage in a constructive dialogue for formation of an inclusive government.

The statement also stressed the need for IEA to fulfill obligations to respect basic human rights, including the rights of women and girls including access to education.