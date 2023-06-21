Afghan envoy in Pakistan says UNHCR not interested in solving refugees’ issue

(Last Updated On: June 21, 2023)

UNHCR has not taken any cooperative and beneficial measures to solve the problems of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, the Afghan envoy in Islamabad said on Tuesday.

Acting Ambassador Sardar Ahmad Shekib, said in a video message on the occasion of World Refugees Day, that Pakistani police are harassing and capturing Afghans under various pretexts.

“We hope that the Government of Pakistan will stop the harassment of Afghans by police,” Shekib said. “I also request UNHCR and related international agencies which have not yet taken any cooperative and beneficial measures to solve the problems of Afghan refugees and they have not shown any interest to pay attention to these problems.”

According to the diplomat, so far around 3,000 Afghans have been released from Pakistani prisons and returned to their country.