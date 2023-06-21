IEA condemns Israel forces’ attack in Jenin city

(Last Updated On: June 21, 2023)

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Deputy Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer Carl Skau said this week, after his visit to Afghanistan, that it is clear WFP programs save lives in Afghanistan every day.

During his five-day visit, Skau traveled to Bagrami district in Kabul Province and Charikar City in Parwan Province to visit ongoing WFP activities. In Kabul, he met the UN leadership in Afghanistan, diplomats and NGOs as well as Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials.

In his meetings with the IEA he emphasized the crucial role women play in supporting WFP’s response to reach the most vulnerable women and girls, a statement issued by the organization said.

“We will continue to work towards the full participation of women staff across our response, and to ensure that Afghan girls, boys, women and men in need have equal access to WFP’s assistance,” he said.

Over 15 million people in Afghanistan are estimated to be experiencing acute food insecurity with 2.8 million people in ‘emergency’ levels of hunger. On top of a severe economic and humanitarian crisis, communities are further battered by severe weather. Every year, extreme weather has a devastating impact on millions of people across the country.

In addition, rations have had to be reduced for people even in the areas with the highest levels of food insecurity, and 8 million highly vulnerable people will no longer receive WFP’s emergency assistance due to funding shortfalls. WFP urgently needs US$918 million to maintain operations for the coming six months, the statement read.