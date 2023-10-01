Business
Afghanistan exports 150 tons of dried tomatoes to Europe
State-owned corporation Spinzar has dispatched 150 tons of dried tomatoes in the first such consignment to Europe, officials announced Sunday.
“This is a great achievement of the Islamic Emirate which exports vegetables from Afghanistan to European countries,” Abdul Hamid Akhundzada, head of the company said as quoted in a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance.
Spinzar company resumed operations around a year ago after decades of closure.
It also produces and processes cotton, cottonseed oil, sesame and tissue paper.
Business
Members of private security meet with Kazakhstan counterparts
A bilateral meeting between members of the private sectors of Afghanistan and Kazakhstan was held in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry and Trade on Tuesday with the aim of attracting more investment in the country.
At the meeting, representatives of the private sector of the two countries discussed investments in various sectors including the non-alcoholic beverages sector, gemstones stones and minerals, chemical fertilizers, car batteries, clothing and textiles, petroleum products, flour and wheat, the ministry said.
They also discussed tourism, investment in restaurant businesses and food, the ministry added.
Furthermore, the businessmen and investors of Kazakhstan thanked the Afghans for their hospitality and described Afghanistan as a safe place and a suitable environment for business and investment.
Representatives of the private sector of Kazakhstan spoke about holding exhibitions in Kabul, Balkh and Kandahar provinces, adding that in the near future they plan to hold exhibitions of Afghan manufacturing industries in Kazakhstan and an exhibition of Kazakh products in Afghanistan.
Business
Female entrepreneurs at Kabul women’s market say businesses are doing well
A number of female entrepreneurs at the special women’s market in Kabul say their businesses are improving day-by-day and that they have also set up online shopping opportunities for women.
These women say they are happy to have their own market where they can sell their own goods.
“Our clothes are Afghani Gand (traditional dress). Our sellers and buyers are both women. We are happy that such a market has been established in Kabul,” said Ferozah Qasimi, a woman entrepreneur.
“The good thing about this market for women and girls is that they can easily and calmly use the green space here, relax their minds and buy the things they need from one place,” said another woman entrepreneur.
“My request to government and foreign institutions is to join hands with us, to cooperate with us so that we can make further progress in our work,” said another businesswoman.
Meanwhile, the Women’s Chamber of Commerce says there is no limit to women entrepreneurs.
“We are seeing very good developments in this chamber which is creating markets and creating expos,” said Salma Yousafzai, head of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce.
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) spokesperson Abdulsalam Jawad Akhundzada stated that the ministry supports businesswomen.
“The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has always supported women entrepreneurs and has always supported them in all aspects of trade and industry,” said Akhundzada.
“Thousands of women in 34 provinces of Afghanistan are actually working in various sectors of industry and investment,” he added.
Business
Foreign cash aid and tight restrictions on afghani helps ‘stabilize’ local currency
Billions of US dollars, flowing into Afghanistan, in the form of cash aid, is helping to stabilize the local currency so much that the AFN has been propelled to the top of the global rankings this quarter.
According to America’s Bloomberg news agency, the afghani (AFN) has maintained its value against foreign currencies, especially the US dollar, on the back of the cash aid and other factors.
Additional actions are also helping to stabilize the currency including the Islamic Emirate’s ban on the use of Pakistani rupees and US dollars on the local market, and an increase in cross border trade, Bloomberg reported.
Currently, the AFN is trading at just under 80 afghanis to the dollar.
The international community has shipped in on over $40 million dollars a week since the fall of the former government. This money is handled by the UN and used for aid in the country.
Bloomberg reported however that the cash aid and increased trade with Afghanistan’s neighbors has propelled Afghanistan’s currency to the top of global rankings this quarter — an unusual spot for a poverty-stricken country.
The IEA’s tight restrictions on taking dollars out of the country, banning online trading and imposing prison sentences on those who break the rules, have also contributed to this stability, Bloomberg reported.
Starc hat-trick brightens damp Day 2 of World Cup 2023 warm-up matches
Afghanistan exports 150 tons of dried tomatoes to Europe
Turkey says terrorists set off bomb at Ankara government building
US Congress averts government shutdown, passing stopgap bill
Death toll from Pakistan blast rises to 59 as minister blames India
Xi, Putin missing G20 summit not unusual, India’s foreign minister says
ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy set to tour Afghanistan
Iran, US on verge of prisoner swap under Qatar-mediated deal
India thrash Nepal to reach Asia Cup Super Fours
Rain in Spain leaves two dead, two missing, people stuck on roofs
Tahawol: Outcome of Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Claim over TTP’s operation in Afghan territory discussed
Exclusive interview with Abdul Latif Mansoor, acting energy & water minister
Tahawol: US special envoy’s meeting with head of UNAMA
Saar: Afghanistan’s current security situation reviewed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Members of private security meet with Kazakhstan counterparts
-
Sport4 days ago
Historic team rankings favor India and Pakistan at World Cup
-
Sport3 days ago
ODI World Cup 2023: Warm-Up Match 2, Afghanistan vs South Africa
-
Sport5 days ago
Day 2 Roundup: China’s medal momentum continues at Asian Games
-
World4 days ago
More than 100 dead, 150 injured in Iraq wedding inferno
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan to deport over one million illegal Afghan refugees
-
Business5 days ago
Female entrepreneurs at Kabul women’s market say businesses are doing well
-
Sport4 days ago
Asian Games 2023: Nepal make cricket history