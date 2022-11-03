Afghanistan exports goods worth over $1 billion in first 6 months of this year: MoIC

(Last Updated On: November 3, 2022)

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) says that in the first six months of this year, Afghanistan’s export volume totaled more than $1 billion and that this is set to increase.

Ministry spokesperson Abdul Salam Jawad said Thursday that if the export sector continues to grow, export volumes worth $2.5 billion will be reached soon.

“We are sure that if our business continues in this way, our exports will reach more than two and a half billion dollars,” he said.

According to ministry officials, efforts are being made to get Afghan products to regional and global markets via land and air corridors.

Meanwhile, a number of investors in the country have noted that the MoIC should try to carry out regular programs for the export of goods in order to expand trade relations with countries in the region and the world.

“This year, in order to reduce smuggling, the government is considering alternative ways through agreements with other countries,” said Mahbobullah Gardizi, an Afghan investor.

Economic experts have also expressed hope that with the expansion of trade relations, Afghanistan will soon become self-reliant.

The ministry meanwhile emphasizes the need to expand trade relations with the world. This comes after the Islamic Emirate recently signed an agreement with Russia to get oil, fuel and wheat.