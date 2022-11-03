Latest News
Afghanistan exports goods worth over $1 billion in first 6 months of this year: MoIC
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) says that in the first six months of this year, Afghanistan’s export volume totaled more than $1 billion and that this is set to increase.
Ministry spokesperson Abdul Salam Jawad said Thursday that if the export sector continues to grow, export volumes worth $2.5 billion will be reached soon.
“We are sure that if our business continues in this way, our exports will reach more than two and a half billion dollars,” he said.
According to ministry officials, efforts are being made to get Afghan products to regional and global markets via land and air corridors.
Meanwhile, a number of investors in the country have noted that the MoIC should try to carry out regular programs for the export of goods in order to expand trade relations with countries in the region and the world.
“This year, in order to reduce smuggling, the government is considering alternative ways through agreements with other countries,” said Mahbobullah Gardizi, an Afghan investor.
Economic experts have also expressed hope that with the expansion of trade relations, Afghanistan will soon become self-reliant.
The ministry meanwhile emphasizes the need to expand trade relations with the world. This comes after the Islamic Emirate recently signed an agreement with Russia to get oil, fuel and wheat.
Latest News
Imran Khan survives ‘assassination attempt’
Imran Khan, Pakistan’s former prime minister, was shot in the leg on Thursday in what his supporters say was an assassination attempt.
A gunman opened fire while Khan, 70, was leading a protest rally in Wazirabad in Punjab province, officials said.
Khan was rushed away from the scene to hospital and his supporters said he had survived the assassination attempt.
The former cricketer – who has been pushing for new elections after being ousted from power in April – has been delivering fiery speeches at gatherings across the country.
He was six days into a march from Lahore to Islamabad in his drive to bring early elections to the country, pushing for radical change, when the shooting took place.
PTI party leader Faisal Javed was among a number of people who were injured.
“Imran Khan and Faisal Javed received bullet wounds. A bullet hit Imran Khan’s shin. Both have been taken to hospital for treatment,” said PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry.
Javed, who had blood stains on his clothes, told Geo TV from the hospital: “Several of our colleagues are wounded. We heard that one of them is dead.”
Officials said the gunman had been arrested at the scene.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the shooting and has ordered an immediate investigation.
Latest News
IEA says it has facilitated a good working environment for the media and journalists
The foreign ministry of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Wednesday that the IEA firmly supports the publication of fact-based realities.
“To this end, it has facilitated an environment conducive to the activities of the media and its employees, including by providing access to information across all regions of the country,” the foreign ministry said in a series of tweets.
According to the ministry, currently more than 270 domestic media outlets operate in Afghanistan in addition to the permanent presence of 14 international media networks.
“Since March 2022, IEA has provided permits to more than 700 journalists from 196 media networks from Asia, Europe, Americas and Oceania,” the ministry’s spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi tweeted.
Balkhi says that the IEA ensures protection and immunity of all media outlets working within the framework of professional conduct and in line with Islamic values and national interests.
“Following the complete takeover of power by the IEA, not a single journalist has lost their life nor have any media centers or representatives faced any security challenges,” Balkhi tweeted.
This comes after United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on Wednesday called on governments and the global community to take necessary steps to shield reporters from imprisonment, violence and death.
Marking the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists on Wednesday, Guterres noted that a free press remained vital to functioning democracy, exposing wrongdoing, navigating the complex world and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
He said more than 70 journalists (worldwide) have been killed this year simply for fulfilling this role in society. “Most of these crimes go unsolved,” he added.
Meanwhile, UNAMA said Wednesday that human rights abuses of more than 200 reporters in Afghanistan have been recorded since August 2021.
“Record high numbers include arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment, threats and intimidation,” UNAMA tweeted adding that “media in Afghanistan is in peril”.
Latest News
UN chief calls for global community to ‘shield reporters’
Marking the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists on Wednesday, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, called on governments and the global community to take necessary steps to shield reporters from imprisonment, violence and death.
In his goodwill message, Guterres noted that a free press remained vital to functioning democracy, exposing wrongdoing, navigating the complex world and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
He said more than 70 journalists have been killed this year simply for fulfilling this role in society. “Most of these crimes go unsolved,” he added.
He also noted that a record number of journalists are incarcerated today, while threats of imprisonment, violence and death keep growing.
“As we mark its 10th anniversary, I call on governments and the international community to take the necessary steps to protect our journalists. We must end a common culture of impunity and enable journalists to do their essential work.”
According to the International Press Institute (IPI), in 2021 alone, 45 journalists were killed across the world, 28 slain in retaliation for their work, three killed while covering armed conflicts, one assassinated in line of duty, two died while covering civil unrest, and 11 deaths are under investigation.
The top four nations with the most killings of media practitioners in the year under review were Mexico (seven), Afghanistan (six), India (six) and Democratic Republic of Congo (three).
Meanwhile, UNAMA said Wednesday that human rights abuses of more than 200 reporters in Afghanistan have been recorded since August 2021.
“Record high numbers include arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment, threats and intimidation,” UNAMA tweeted adding that “media in Afghanistan is in peril”.
