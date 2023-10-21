Business
Afghanistan exports LPG storage tanks to Uzbekistan
A private company in Herat manufactures LPG storage tanks and has signed a contract for exports to Uzbekistan.
The company’s officials say that around $2 million have been invested in the factory and the construction of each storage tank costs about $25,000.
“We have a five-tank contract with Uzbekistan. These are the samples of tanks. If they accept the samples, the next contract will be 16 tanks, and the next contract will be 30 and 35 tanks,” Mohammad Akbar, the company’s director, said.
Hamidullah Khadim, head of Herat Chamber of Industries and Mines, said: “Manufacturing and exporting gas storage tanks is not easy. Maybe this is a small step in the eyes of some people, but I think that today we took the most fundamental step in industry.”
Local authorities in Herat emphasized on the importance of quality of domestic products. The governor of Herat said that in order to gain people’s trust and use domestic products, it is necessary for domestic companies to pay attention to the quality of their products.
“We are proud to say that the food items produced in Herat industrial township can compete with the region in terms of weight and quality,” Noor Ahmad Islamjar, the governor of Herat, said.
This company can produce storage tanks with a capacity of 500 kg to 100 tons.
Business
Pakistan stops 8,700 containers of Afghan goods at Karachi port
A number of Afghan traders and freight forwarders in China said at a press conference that Pakistan has imposed restrictions on the transfer of goods, and with the imposition of these restrictions, 8,700 containers carrying commercial goods have been stopped in the Karachi port.
According to these businessmen, Pakistan issues a fine of $200 dollars for each container, so they have suffered a lot of losses.
“If the containers are not allowed, we have no choice, we either go to the United Nations or go to the European Union to solve the issue,” said Khan Agha Gulzad, head of the Afghan Merchants Union based in China.
“We respectfully request the Islamic Emirate to resolve the issue via diplomatic and understanding means. [If it doesn’t happen] this is a very economic blow to the national businessmen and people of Afghanistan,” said Zabihullah, a member of the Afghan Merchants Union based in China.
Meanwhile, officials from the Afghanistan-Pakistan joint chamber believe that imposing restrictions and creating barriers to transit goods is against the principles and commercial laws and this should not be done.
On the other hand, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) has said that efforts are underway to solve the problems caused by goods in transit with Pakistan.
“Unfortunately, what Pakistan is doing is against all international laws. Therefore, we work on alternative ways and we reach the goal we have set for ourselves,” said Abdulsalam Jawad Akhundzada, a spokesman for MoIC.
Business
IEA plans to formally join China’s Belt and Road Initiative
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) wants to formally join Chinese President Xi Jinping’s huge Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and will send a technical team to China for talks, Afghanistan’s acting commerce minister said on Thursday.
Beijing has sought to develop its ties with the IEA government since it took over in 2021.
Last month, China became the first country to appoint an ambassador to Kabul, with other nations retaining previous ambassadors or appointed heads of mission in a charge d’affaires capacity that does not involve formally presenting credentials to the government.
“We requested China to allow us to be a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Belt and Road Initiative… (and) are discussing technical issues today,” acting Commerce Minister Haji Nooruddin Azizi told Reuters in an interview a day after the Belt and Road Forum ended in Beijing.
The Pakistan “economic corridor” refers to the huge flagship section of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Afghanistan’s neighbour.
Azizi said the administration would also send a technical team to China to enable it to “better understand” the issues standing in the way of it joining the initiative, but did not elaborate on what was holding Afghanistan back.
Afghanistan could offer China a wealth of coveted mineral resources. Several Chinese companies already operate there, including the Metallurgical Corp. of China Ltd (MCC) which has held talks with the IEA, as well as the previous Western-backed government, over plans for a potentially huge copper mine.
“China, which invests all over the world, should also invest in Afghanistan… we have everything they need, such as lithium, copper and iron,” Azizi said. “Afghanistan is now, more than ever, ready for investment.”
Asked about the MCC talks, Azizi said discussions had been delayed because the mine was near a historical site, but they were still ongoing. “The Chinese company has made a huge investment, and we support them,” he added.
Asked about the security challenges, Azizi said security was a priority for the IEA-run government, adding that after 20 years of war – which ended when foreign forces withdrew and the IEA took over – meant more parts of the country were safe.
“It is now possible to travel to provinces where there is industry, agriculture and mines that one previously could not visit… security can be guaranteed,” Azizi added.
Afghanistan and 34 other countries agreed to work together on the digital economy and green development on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum on Wednesday.
Business
Baradar encourages honest business deals by traders
Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Wednesday urged Afghan traders and business owners to conduct their business dealings in an honest way.
Addressing a meeting that brought together various government ministries, agencies, and national traders participants and Baradar discussed issues around the quality of oil and gas and other challenges in the sector.
Speaking at the meeting Baradar acknowledged the significant contribution of Afghan businessmen to the country’s economic progress. He emphasized the need for their continued support in the nation’s development and urged them to maintain honesty in all their endeavors.
Baradar called upon them to prioritize the importation of high-quality oil and gas and other goods in order to safeguard the environment and the public’s health.
Meanwhile, national oil and gas traders expressed their gratitude to the officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) for creating a secure business environment and offering comprehensive support.
They shared their concerns about issues related to the quality control of oil and gas, taxation, company usernames with the MoF, domestic oil refineries, and customs.
These traders requested fair treatment in the oil and gas import sector, particularly when the fuel is slightly under established standards. They believed that this approach would not only lead to increased oil and gas imports but also prevent harm to traders.
Baradar assured the national oil and gas traders of his support and instructed the relevant ministries and agencies to work collaboratively towards finding suitable solutions.
Kazakh aid consignment for Herat quake victims arrives in Balkh
Afghanistan exports LPG storage tanks to Uzbekistan
EU allocates $10 million to help Afghan schoolchildren
India completes crucial test in crewed space mission after delay
‘Awesome’ Warner, Marsh star as Australia down Pakistan at World Cup
Afghanistan A cricket team to tour Oman for white-ball series
ODI World Cup 2023: Warm-Up Match 2, Afghanistan vs South Africa
Mohammed bin Salman says Saudi Arabia is getting ‘closer’ to Israel normalization
Afghanistan scoops Bronze Medal at Asian Games 2023
NASA’s first asteroid sample on track for Sunday parachute landing in Utah
Tahawol: Situation of Afghan refugees in neighboring countries
Saar: Twelfth day of Israel attacks on Gaza Strip discussed
Saar: One Belt One Road Initiative discussed
Saar: Criteria of good governance discussed
Tahawol: Aid delivery process to Herat earthquake victims reviewed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Biden to visit Israel as Gaza war sparks humanitarian crisis
-
Sport4 days ago
IOC to monitor support for women’s cricket in Afghanistan ahead of LA 2028
-
Sport4 days ago
Razzaq warns ‘scared’ Pakistan of challenge from Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup
-
World4 days ago
Two Swedes shot dead in Brussels; Belgium raises terror alert to top level
-
Latest News4 days ago
Japan announces $4.46 million in quake aid to Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Over 43,000 people directly affected by earthquakes in western Afghanistan: UN
-
Latest News3 days ago
Construction starts on 2,146 houses in earthquake-hit areas of Herat
-
Sport3 days ago
World Cup: Inspired Afghanistan eye another upset in New Zealand clash