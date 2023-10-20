Business
Pakistan stops 8,700 containers of Afghan goods at Karachi port
A number of Afghan traders and freight forwarders in China said at a press conference that Pakistan has imposed restrictions on the transfer of goods, and with the imposition of these restrictions, 8,700 containers carrying commercial goods have been stopped in the Karachi port.
According to these businessmen, Pakistan issues a fine of $200 dollars for each container, so they have suffered a lot of losses.
“If the containers are not allowed, we have no choice, we either go to the United Nations or go to the European Union to solve the issue,” said Khan Agha Gulzad, head of the Afghan Merchants Union based in China.
“We respectfully request the Islamic Emirate to resolve the issue via diplomatic and understanding means. [If it doesn’t happen] this is a very economic blow to the national businessmen and people of Afghanistan,” said Zabihullah, a member of the Afghan Merchants Union based in China.
Meanwhile, officials from the Afghanistan-Pakistan joint chamber believe that imposing restrictions and creating barriers to transit goods is against the principles and commercial laws and this should not be done.
On the other hand, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) has said that efforts are underway to solve the problems caused by goods in transit with Pakistan.
“Unfortunately, what Pakistan is doing is against all international laws. Therefore, we work on alternative ways and we reach the goal we have set for ourselves,” said Abdulsalam Jawad Akhundzada, a spokesman for MoIC.
IEA plans to formally join China’s Belt and Road Initiative
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) wants to formally join Chinese President Xi Jinping’s huge Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and will send a technical team to China for talks, Afghanistan’s acting commerce minister said on Thursday.
Beijing has sought to develop its ties with the IEA government since it took over in 2021.
Last month, China became the first country to appoint an ambassador to Kabul, with other nations retaining previous ambassadors or appointed heads of mission in a charge d’affaires capacity that does not involve formally presenting credentials to the government.
“We requested China to allow us to be a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Belt and Road Initiative… (and) are discussing technical issues today,” acting Commerce Minister Haji Nooruddin Azizi told Reuters in an interview a day after the Belt and Road Forum ended in Beijing.
The Pakistan “economic corridor” refers to the huge flagship section of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Afghanistan’s neighbour.
Azizi said the administration would also send a technical team to China to enable it to “better understand” the issues standing in the way of it joining the initiative, but did not elaborate on what was holding Afghanistan back.
Afghanistan could offer China a wealth of coveted mineral resources. Several Chinese companies already operate there, including the Metallurgical Corp. of China Ltd (MCC) which has held talks with the IEA, as well as the previous Western-backed government, over plans for a potentially huge copper mine.
“China, which invests all over the world, should also invest in Afghanistan… we have everything they need, such as lithium, copper and iron,” Azizi said. “Afghanistan is now, more than ever, ready for investment.”
Asked about the MCC talks, Azizi said discussions had been delayed because the mine was near a historical site, but they were still ongoing. “The Chinese company has made a huge investment, and we support them,” he added.
Asked about the security challenges, Azizi said security was a priority for the IEA-run government, adding that after 20 years of war – which ended when foreign forces withdrew and the IEA took over – meant more parts of the country were safe.
“It is now possible to travel to provinces where there is industry, agriculture and mines that one previously could not visit… security can be guaranteed,” Azizi added.
Afghanistan and 34 other countries agreed to work together on the digital economy and green development on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum on Wednesday.
Baradar encourages honest business deals by traders
Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Wednesday urged Afghan traders and business owners to conduct their business dealings in an honest way.
Addressing a meeting that brought together various government ministries, agencies, and national traders participants and Baradar discussed issues around the quality of oil and gas and other challenges in the sector.
Speaking at the meeting Baradar acknowledged the significant contribution of Afghan businessmen to the country’s economic progress. He emphasized the need for their continued support in the nation’s development and urged them to maintain honesty in all their endeavors.
Baradar called upon them to prioritize the importation of high-quality oil and gas and other goods in order to safeguard the environment and the public’s health.
Meanwhile, national oil and gas traders expressed their gratitude to the officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) for creating a secure business environment and offering comprehensive support.
They shared their concerns about issues related to the quality control of oil and gas, taxation, company usernames with the MoF, domestic oil refineries, and customs.
These traders requested fair treatment in the oil and gas import sector, particularly when the fuel is slightly under established standards. They believed that this approach would not only lead to increased oil and gas imports but also prevent harm to traders.
Baradar assured the national oil and gas traders of his support and instructed the relevant ministries and agencies to work collaboratively towards finding suitable solutions.
Hanafi calls on Tokyo to invest in technology and mining sectors
In a farewell meeting with the Japanese ambassador Takashi Okada, acting deputy prime minister for administrative affairs Abdulsalam Hanafi called Japan’s role and cooperation important in establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan and asked Tokyo to invest in various sectors, especially in the technology and mining sectors, Hanafi’s office said in a statement.
“Japan has always wanted peace and stability in Afghanistan and has stood by our people. The Islamic Emirate wants good relations with neighboring countries and all countries of the world,” read the statement.
“Nationwide security is ensured in the country and the Islamic Emirate does not allow anyone to use Afghanistan’s soil against the security of other countries. We want Japan to invest in various fields, especially in the mining and technology sectors in Afghanistan,” the statement added.
Okada was quoted as saying that Japan will continue its efforts to bring closer relations between the IEA and the international community and will continue to help and cooperate with the people of Afghanistan.
In this meeting, the new ambassador of Japan to Afghanistan Zhao Xing was also present and emphasized that the goal of his country is to help the people of Afghanistan and in this direction they will work in cooperation with the IEA.
