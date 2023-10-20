Pakistan stops 8,700 containers of Afghan goods at Karachi port

(Last Updated On: October 20, 2023)

A number of Afghan traders and freight forwarders in China said at a press conference that Pakistan has imposed restrictions on the transfer of goods, and with the imposition of these restrictions, 8,700 containers carrying commercial goods have been stopped in the Karachi port.

According to these businessmen, Pakistan issues a fine of $200 dollars for each container, so they have suffered a lot of losses.

“If the containers are not allowed, we have no choice, we either go to the United Nations or go to the European Union to solve the issue,” said Khan Agha Gulzad, head of the Afghan Merchants Union based in China.

“We respectfully request the Islamic Emirate to resolve the issue via diplomatic and understanding means. [If it doesn’t happen] this is a very economic blow to the national businessmen and people of Afghanistan,” said Zabihullah, a member of the Afghan Merchants Union based in China.

Meanwhile, officials from the Afghanistan-Pakistan joint chamber believe that imposing restrictions and creating barriers to transit goods is against the principles and commercial laws and this should not be done.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) has said that efforts are underway to solve the problems caused by goods in transit with Pakistan.

“Unfortunately, what Pakistan is doing is against all international laws. Therefore, we work on alternative ways and we reach the goal we have set for ourselves,” said Abdulsalam Jawad Akhundzada, a spokesman for MoIC.