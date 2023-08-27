Afghanistan needs professional cadres in order to become self-reliant: Nadim

(Last Updated On: August 27, 2023)

Acting Minister of Higher Education Neda Mohammad Nadim has said that Afghanistan needs professional cadres as educated and talented people will save the country from dependency.

Addressing a public gathering in Uruzgan province, Nadim said that the country will become stable when people’s awareness is raised and it is the responsibility of teachers of religious and modern sciences to put the country on a path of scientific growth.

“The ministries of higher education, education, virtue and religious affairs are all academic institutions. If these institutions understand and promote education in the country, it will be more effective than anything else,” Nadim said.

He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate is serious in implementing Sharia law in the country.

Meanwhile, a number of university professors in Uruzgan province called on the Ministry of Higher Education to pay more attention to the education facilities of the province and said that the government should ensure the fundamental rights of the people and justice.

“One of the problems is the land issue of Uruzgan University, which is very important and has been around for a long time. It has been 9 years since it has not been fixed,” Raz Mohammad Storay said.

Samiullah, a resident of Uruzgan province, said: “They should encourage the youth, form literary groups, organize programs to encourage the youth to continue their education.”