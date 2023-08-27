Latest News
We recommit to standing with Afghan women: US
U.S. Embassy Kabul operating in Qatar expressed its recommitment Saturday that it was standing with Afghan women seeking full participation in Afghanistan.
On the occasion of Women’s Equality Day, the embassy said in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “We recommit ourselves to standing with Afghan women seeking their full participation in Afghan life. No country can thrive when half of their population is excluded. Women’s rights are human rights.”
“On August 26, 1920, after decades of struggle, the 19th Amendment was certified, securing for women the right to vote. Today on Women’s Equality Day, we celebrate the achievements of women’s rights activists and leaders,” it added.
In the meantime, some women’s rights activists say women and girls in Afghanistan are deprived of their most basic human rights under the decrees of the Islamic Emirate’s leaders.
Currently, no international organization has a strong will to solve this issue, women’s rights activists said.
“The American Embassy in Qatar does not have the will to act on the issue of Afghanistan and is unable to implement its will; therefore, based on their support for Afghan women, we only know words without action,” criticized Soraya Pikan, an activist for women’s rights.
“Till now, the international community has spent only on slogans, the good thing is that they should keep their promise so that hope can be found for Afghan women,” said another women’s rights activist.
However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has repeatedly emphasized that women’s rights are secured within the framework of Sharia in the country.
Afghanistan needs professional cadres in order to become self-reliant: Nadim
Acting Minister of Higher Education Neda Mohammad Nadim has said that Afghanistan needs professional cadres as educated and talented people will save the country from dependency.
Addressing a public gathering in Uruzgan province, Nadim said that the country will become stable when people’s awareness is raised and it is the responsibility of teachers of religious and modern sciences to put the country on a path of scientific growth.
“The ministries of higher education, education, virtue and religious affairs are all academic institutions. If these institutions understand and promote education in the country, it will be more effective than anything else,” Nadim said.
He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate is serious in implementing Sharia law in the country.
Meanwhile, a number of university professors in Uruzgan province called on the Ministry of Higher Education to pay more attention to the education facilities of the province and said that the government should ensure the fundamental rights of the people and justice.
“One of the problems is the land issue of Uruzgan University, which is very important and has been around for a long time. It has been 9 years since it has not been fixed,” Raz Mohammad Storay said.
Samiullah, a resident of Uruzgan province, said: “They should encourage the youth, form literary groups, organize programs to encourage the youth to continue their education.”
IEA rejects UN Security Council claims of Daesh strengthening in Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) once again rejected claims by the United Nations of weapons in the country falling into the hands of militant groups including Daesh.
The IEA said in a statement issued by its spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, that it “once again rejects these baseless accusation and, while calling for transparent involvement in such issues, states that in the last two years, Afghan security forces have conducted hundreds of continuous operations against illegal weapons and ISIS (Daesh).”
This comes after the UN Security Council was briefed Friday on the threat of Daesh around the world, including in Afghanistan. UN counter-terrorism officials said the situation in the country was “complex” and that fears of weapons falling into the hands of Daesh were real, that the militant group’s operational capabilities were strengthening and that 20 militant groups were operating in Afghanistan.
The IEA rejected these claims Sunday and said Daesh’s capabilities have been destroyed.
“Anyone who makes such baseless claims is either uninformed or giving morale to ISIS and destabilizing the region. The fact that the activities of Daesh in Afghanistan have been reduced to zero in the last one year, and yet an international organization is spreading such undocumented and negative propaganda and cannot provide proof about it, puts the status of the organization under question,” said Mujahid.
He also stated that the UN and other parties’ sanctions on Afghanistan, and the freezing of assets are the main cause of the difficult humanitarian situation that has adversely affected the lives of ordinary Afghans. “For the sake of regional stability, we request urgent change of this situation,” said Mujahid.
Iran reaffirms its right to water from Helmand River
Reasserting Iran’s right to its share of water from the Helmand River, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Tehran’s technical delegations’ visits to water reserves in Afghanistan will lead to more transparency about the issue.
In a telephone conversation on Saturday with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Amirabdollahian referred to the recent visit by an Iranian technical team to Afghanistan.
Amirabdollahian stated that Iran has always wished well for Afghanistan and the Afghan people.
Pointing to the presence of many Afghan nationals in Iran, Amirabdollahian said Tehran puts emphasis on cooperation between all sides in Afghanistan to bring stability, security and welfare to the country’s people, Tasnim news reported.
For his part, Muttaqi thanked Iran and said efforts are underway to resolve problems.
He also invited Amirabdollahian to visit Afghanistan, noting that Tehran-Kabul ties are based on neighborliness and brotherhood.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Muttaqi discussed a number of issues with a seven-member delegation from the Iranian parliament. Among the topics discussed were security issues, the fight against narcotics, prevention of all types of smuggling on the common border, border protection and trade issues.
Muttaqi said at the meeting that Afghanistan is a good market for Iran’s industrial goods and emphasized that the two countries should make more facilities available in the trade and transit sector and take advantage of this opportunity.
The delegation of the Iranian parliament also emphasized the need for joint cooperation in various fields between the two countries and said that the two sides should cooperate and find solutions to prevent smuggling, manage border problems and prevent illegal movement of people.
