We recommit to standing with Afghan women: US 

(Last Updated On: August 27, 2023)

U.S. Embassy Kabul operating in Qatar expressed its recommitment Saturday that it was standing with Afghan women seeking full participation in Afghanistan.

On the occasion of Women’s Equality Day, the embassy said in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “We recommit ourselves to standing with Afghan women seeking their full participation in Afghan life. No country can thrive when half of their population is excluded. Women’s rights are human rights.”

“On August 26, 1920, after decades of struggle, the 19th Amendment was certified, securing for women the right to vote. Today on Women’s Equality Day, we celebrate the achievements of women’s rights activists and leaders,” it added.

In the meantime, some women’s rights activists say women and girls in Afghanistan are deprived of their most basic human rights under the decrees of the Islamic Emirate’s leaders.

Currently, no international organization has a strong will to solve this issue, women’s rights activists said.

“The American Embassy in Qatar does not have the will to act on the issue of Afghanistan and is unable to implement its will; therefore, based on their support for Afghan women, we only know words without action,” criticized Soraya Pikan, an activist for women’s rights.

“Till now, the international community has spent only on slogans, the good thing is that they should keep their promise so that hope can be found for Afghan women,” said another women’s rights activist.

However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has repeatedly emphasized that women’s rights are secured within the framework of Sharia in the country.