Afghanistan railway delegation heads to Iran for talks

Published

5 hours ago

on

(Last Updated On: August 28, 2023)

Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA) said on Monday its general director Mullah Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat has left for Iran, along with his accompanying delegation.

The Afghanistan Railway Authority says that Sharafat will meet with Iranian railway officials to discuss issues related to the Khaf-Herat railway line, the launching of short-term technical training courses for ARA employees, and strengthening bilateral railway cooperation.

During his visit, Sharafat will also meet with various other Iranian officials.

Iran asks international community to support Afghan refugees in Iran

Published

8 hours ago

on

August 28, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: August 28, 2023)

Hassan Kazemi Qomi, the special representative for Afghanistan affairs, urged the international community to support Afghan refugees in Iran.

Qomi called for support during a discussion with Stefan Priesner, the UN representative in Iran, on Sunday. He said on X, formerly Twitter, that: “The development of diplomacy with the United Nations in the framework of the national development plan and the definition of a specific road map, in order to attract international support for Afghan refugees, is one of the important issues pursued by Iran.”

Qomi also announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United Nations Population Fund for the training of Afghans in the health sector.

According to Qomi, this memorandum was signed between Sathya Doraiswamy, UNFPA Representative in Iran and Deputy Minister for education at the health ministry, Abolfazl Bagherifard.

Qomi says that based on this memorandum, the skill level of a number of Afghan nurses and midwives will be improved.

We recommit to standing with Afghan women: US 

Published

23 hours ago

on

August 27, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: August 27, 2023)

U.S. Embassy Kabul operating in Qatar expressed its recommitment Saturday that it was standing with Afghan women seeking full participation in Afghanistan. 

On the occasion of Women’s Equality Day, the embassy said in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “We recommit ourselves to standing with Afghan women seeking their full participation in Afghan life. No country can thrive when half of their population is excluded. Women’s rights are human rights.”

“On August 26, 1920, after decades of struggle, the 19th Amendment was certified, securing for women the right to vote. Today on Women’s Equality Day, we celebrate the achievements of women’s rights activists and leaders,” it added. 

In the meantime, some women’s rights activists say women and girls in Afghanistan are deprived of their most basic human rights under the decrees of the Islamic Emirate’s leaders.

Currently, no international organization has a strong will to solve this issue, women’s rights activists said.

“The American Embassy in Qatar does not have the will to act on the issue of Afghanistan and is unable to implement its will; therefore, based on their support for Afghan women, we only know words without action,” criticized Soraya Pikan, an activist for women’s rights.

“Till now, the international community has spent only on slogans, the good thing is that they should keep their promise so that hope can be found for Afghan women,” said another women’s rights activist.

However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has repeatedly emphasized that women’s rights are secured within the framework of Sharia in the country.

Afghanistan needs professional cadres in order to become self-reliant: Nadim

Published

23 hours ago

on

August 27, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: August 27, 2023)

Acting Minister of Higher Education Neda Mohammad Nadim has said that Afghanistan needs professional cadres as educated and talented people will save the country from dependency.

Addressing a public gathering in Uruzgan province, Nadim said that the country will become stable when people’s awareness is raised and it is the responsibility of teachers of religious and modern sciences to put the country on a path of scientific growth.

“The ministries of higher education, education, virtue and religious affairs are all academic institutions. If these institutions understand and promote education in the country, it will be more effective than anything else,” Nadim said.

He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate is serious in implementing Sharia law in the country.

Meanwhile, a number of university professors in Uruzgan province called on the Ministry of Higher Education to pay more attention to the education facilities of the province and said that the government should ensure the fundamental rights of the people and justice.

“One of the problems is the land issue of Uruzgan University, which is very important and has been around for a long time. It has been 9 years since it has not been fixed,” Raz Mohammad Storay said.

Samiullah, a resident of Uruzgan province, said: “They should encourage the youth, form literary groups, organize programs to encourage the youth to continue their education.”

