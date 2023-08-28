Latest News
Afghanistan railway delegation heads to Iran for talks
Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA) said on Monday its general director Mullah Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat has left for Iran, along with his accompanying delegation.
The Afghanistan Railway Authority says that Sharafat will meet with Iranian railway officials to discuss issues related to the Khaf-Herat railway line, the launching of short-term technical training courses for ARA employees, and strengthening bilateral railway cooperation.
During his visit, Sharafat will also meet with various other Iranian officials.
Latest News
Iran asks international community to support Afghan refugees in Iran
Hassan Kazemi Qomi, the special representative for Afghanistan affairs, urged the international community to support Afghan refugees in Iran.
Qomi called for support during a discussion with Stefan Priesner, the UN representative in Iran, on Sunday. He said on X, formerly Twitter, that: “The development of diplomacy with the United Nations in the framework of the national development plan and the definition of a specific road map, in order to attract international support for Afghan refugees, is one of the important issues pursued by Iran.”
Qomi also announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United Nations Population Fund for the training of Afghans in the health sector.
According to Qomi, this memorandum was signed between Sathya Doraiswamy, UNFPA Representative in Iran and Deputy Minister for education at the health ministry, Abolfazl Bagherifard.
Qomi says that based on this memorandum, the skill level of a number of Afghan nurses and midwives will be improved.
Latest News
We recommit to standing with Afghan women: US
U.S. Embassy Kabul operating in Qatar expressed its recommitment Saturday that it was standing with Afghan women seeking full participation in Afghanistan.
On the occasion of Women’s Equality Day, the embassy said in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “We recommit ourselves to standing with Afghan women seeking their full participation in Afghan life. No country can thrive when half of their population is excluded. Women’s rights are human rights.”
“On August 26, 1920, after decades of struggle, the 19th Amendment was certified, securing for women the right to vote. Today on Women’s Equality Day, we celebrate the achievements of women’s rights activists and leaders,” it added.
In the meantime, some women’s rights activists say women and girls in Afghanistan are deprived of their most basic human rights under the decrees of the Islamic Emirate’s leaders.
Currently, no international organization has a strong will to solve this issue, women’s rights activists said.
“The American Embassy in Qatar does not have the will to act on the issue of Afghanistan and is unable to implement its will; therefore, based on their support for Afghan women, we only know words without action,” criticized Soraya Pikan, an activist for women’s rights.
“Till now, the international community has spent only on slogans, the good thing is that they should keep their promise so that hope can be found for Afghan women,” said another women’s rights activist.
However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has repeatedly emphasized that women’s rights are secured within the framework of Sharia in the country.
Latest News
Afghanistan needs professional cadres in order to become self-reliant: Nadim
Acting Minister of Higher Education Neda Mohammad Nadim has said that Afghanistan needs professional cadres as educated and talented people will save the country from dependency.
Addressing a public gathering in Uruzgan province, Nadim said that the country will become stable when people’s awareness is raised and it is the responsibility of teachers of religious and modern sciences to put the country on a path of scientific growth.
“The ministries of higher education, education, virtue and religious affairs are all academic institutions. If these institutions understand and promote education in the country, it will be more effective than anything else,” Nadim said.
He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate is serious in implementing Sharia law in the country.
Meanwhile, a number of university professors in Uruzgan province called on the Ministry of Higher Education to pay more attention to the education facilities of the province and said that the government should ensure the fundamental rights of the people and justice.
“One of the problems is the land issue of Uruzgan University, which is very important and has been around for a long time. It has been 9 years since it has not been fixed,” Raz Mohammad Storay said.
Samiullah, a resident of Uruzgan province, said: “They should encourage the youth, form literary groups, organize programs to encourage the youth to continue their education.”
Cricket fans shocked at Naveen’s exclusion from Asia Cup squad
Pakistan court quashes sedition case against Imran Khan
Concerns rise over price of eggs as winter looms
Afghanistan railway delegation heads to Iran for talks
WHO announces start of second round of polio vaccinations in six provinces
Justin and Sophie Trudeau separate after 18 years of marriage
Construction of Sar-e-Pul and Uruzgan dams to start soon
Afghan-Kazak private sectors seal deals worth $100 million
Turkey urges Sweden to take steps to stop Quran burnings
Six people dead after small plane crashes in Calgary
Tahawol: Iranian parliament seven members’ trip to Kabul discussed
Saar: IEA rejects UN’s report over growth of Daesh in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Qatar’s warning against disengagement with IEA discussed
Tahawol: Iran calling for monthly assessment of Helmand River discussed
Saar: Public rights upon Islamic Emirate discussed
Trending
-
Sport2 days ago
Asia Cup: Setback for Sri Lanka as 4 key players possibly out with injuries, COVID
-
World4 days ago
Biden says report of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death not surprising
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: IEA’s call for new chapter on diplomatic relations with world
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA rejects UNAMA report, claims no evidence of violations
-
Featured5 days ago
Wagner chief on passenger list of crashed plane
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan female YouTuber killed in Kabul
-
Regional4 days ago
At least 26 killed as railway bridge collapses in India
-
International Sports5 days ago
Silva signs new Man City contract after snubbing Barcelona and PSG