IEA urges Iran to provide necessary facilities for Afghan refugees

(Last Updated On: August 28, 2023)

Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, political deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said in a meeting with the Iranian parliamentary delegation on Monday that necessary facilities should be provided for Afghan refugees in the neighboring country.

According to a statement released by the PM’s office, Abdul Kabir emphasized that the Islamic Emirate will not allow anyone to use Afghanistan’s soil against another country, nor will it allow anyone to interfere in its internal affairs.

He said that the Islamic Emirate wants positive interaction with the whole world, especially with Iran, in an atmosphere of mutual respect. He added that the two countries have a lot in common, and there is a need to develop good relations in different sectors.

Kabir also said that the Islamic Emirate believes in dialogue in order to resolve issues and expressed hope that Iranian businessmen will invest in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the Iranian delegation expressed its satisfaction with the security situation in Afghanistan and said that the important thing is that the war has ended in Afghanistan and the fight against narcotics has been carried out under the rule of the Islamic Emirate, and its impact on Iran can also be seen.

The delegation also emphasized the need for the expansion of relations between Afghanistan and Iran and the growth of trade and investment.