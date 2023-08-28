Latest News
Water affairs board discusses Panjshir-Kabul water conduit project
The Islamic Emirate’s Water Affairs Regulatory Board convened a meeting Sunday to discuss the implementation of a water conduit project for the transfer of water from Panjshir River to Kabul.
The meeting was chaired by the administrative deputy prime minister and attended by representatives of the ministries of finance, water and energy, urban development and housing, agriculture and livestock, rural rehabilitation and development, the National Environmental Protection Agency and the state-owned water supply company.
In the meeting, there was a discussion about the regulation of water affairs, people’s access to clean drinking water, the implementation of the Panjshir to Kabul water conduit project, its duration, costs and water capacity.
“There is a water problem in Kabul city both quantitatively and qualitatively, and various reasons for this issue can be analyzed, including the arbitrary digging of wells, the increase in population without planning and the weak and sub-standard water supply system,” the deputy minister of economy Abdul Latif Nazari, said.
Recent droughts and climate change have caused a severe shortage of water for drinking and irrigation purposes in many provinces.
“Water is scarce here. The living conditions are not good. We want help to improve our living conditions,” Jihad Dad, a resident of Kandahar province, said.
There is no clean running water in Kabul, and the excessive use of groundwater has caused groundwater levels to drop considerably. In some parts of the capital, the water level has dropped by up to 100 meters.
Some Kabul residents wait in long queues to get drinking water daily.
Experts say that providing drinking water in the capital is critical and the government should act in this regard.
“The government has not been able to take care of the systems that were already activated. People have faced many problems. They do not have enough access to clean water. Drought also increases with each passing day. It is the government’s responsibility to provide water to the people of Kabul and use the water that is wasted in other places,” Lal Zazi, an expert on economic affairs, says.
IEA urges Iran to provide necessary facilities for Afghan refugees
Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, political deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said in a meeting with the Iranian parliamentary delegation on Monday that necessary facilities should be provided for Afghan refugees in the neighboring country.
According to a statement released by the PM’s office, Abdul Kabir emphasized that the Islamic Emirate will not allow anyone to use Afghanistan’s soil against another country, nor will it allow anyone to interfere in its internal affairs.
He said that the Islamic Emirate wants positive interaction with the whole world, especially with Iran, in an atmosphere of mutual respect. He added that the two countries have a lot in common, and there is a need to develop good relations in different sectors.
Kabir also said that the Islamic Emirate believes in dialogue in order to resolve issues and expressed hope that Iranian businessmen will invest in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, the Iranian delegation expressed its satisfaction with the security situation in Afghanistan and said that the important thing is that the war has ended in Afghanistan and the fight against narcotics has been carried out under the rule of the Islamic Emirate, and its impact on Iran can also be seen.
The delegation also emphasized the need for the expansion of relations between Afghanistan and Iran and the growth of trade and investment.
Afghanistan railway delegation heads to Iran for talks
Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA) said on Monday its general director Mullah Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat has left for Iran, along with his accompanying delegation.
The Afghanistan Railway Authority says that Sharafat will meet with Iranian railway officials to discuss issues related to the Khaf-Herat railway line, the launching of short-term technical training courses for ARA employees, and strengthening bilateral railway cooperation.
During his visit, Sharafat will also meet with various other Iranian officials.
Iran asks international community to support Afghan refugees in Iran
Hassan Kazemi Qomi, the special representative for Afghanistan affairs, urged the international community to support Afghan refugees in Iran.
Qomi called for support during a discussion with Stefan Priesner, the UN representative in Iran, on Sunday. He said on X, formerly Twitter, that: “The development of diplomacy with the United Nations in the framework of the national development plan and the definition of a specific road map, in order to attract international support for Afghan refugees, is one of the important issues pursued by Iran.”
Qomi also announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United Nations Population Fund for the training of Afghans in the health sector.
According to Qomi, this memorandum was signed between Sathya Doraiswamy, UNFPA Representative in Iran and Deputy Minister for education at the health ministry, Abolfazl Bagherifard.
Qomi says that based on this memorandum, the skill level of a number of Afghan nurses and midwives will be improved.
