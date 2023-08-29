UNAMA chief says level of poverty among Afghans is ‘very high’

(Last Updated On: August 29, 2023)

Roza Otunbayeva, the United Nations Special Representative for Afghanistan, says that the poverty level in this country is very high, and that most of the humanitarian aid comes from Western countries.

She also said the United Nations specifically emphasizes the need for women’s and girls’ rights to be restored.

In an exclusive conversation with Radio Liberty, she said that Arab countries only help on certain occasions.

“The level of poverty and deprivation in Afghanistan is very high, and when you want help to eliminate poverty, only Western countries help in this sector, not others, some Arab countries and others help in religious occasions, but most of the aid, humanitarianism is carried out by Western countries, and Western countries want the right to work and education of women and girls to be restored,” said Otunbayeva.

After coming to power, the Islamic Emirate banned girls above the sixth grade from continuing their education and also closed the doors of universities to women and girls until further notice.

Women are also prevented from working in most domestic and foreign non-governmental offices and institutions.