UNAMA chief says level of poverty among Afghans is ‘very high’
Roza Otunbayeva, the United Nations Special Representative for Afghanistan, says that the poverty level in this country is very high, and that most of the humanitarian aid comes from Western countries.
She also said the United Nations specifically emphasizes the need for women’s and girls’ rights to be restored.
In an exclusive conversation with Radio Liberty, she said that Arab countries only help on certain occasions.
“The level of poverty and deprivation in Afghanistan is very high, and when you want help to eliminate poverty, only Western countries help in this sector, not others, some Arab countries and others help in religious occasions, but most of the aid, humanitarianism is carried out by Western countries, and Western countries want the right to work and education of women and girls to be restored,” said Otunbayeva.
After coming to power, the Islamic Emirate banned girls above the sixth grade from continuing their education and also closed the doors of universities to women and girls until further notice.
Women are also prevented from working in most domestic and foreign non-governmental offices and institutions.
Japan to fund rehabilitation of Nurgal Canal in Kunar
The Ambassador of Japan to Kabul Takashi Okada has signed an MoU with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) which will see Tokyo funding the Nurgal Canal project in Kunar province in a bid to help improve agriculture and productivity.
The MoU will see projects being completed that were started by Tetsu Nakamur, a Japanese aid worker and physician, who was killed on December 4, 2019, in Jalalabad. The Nurgal canal was one of Nakamura’s projects, but work was suspended after his death.
At a meeting on Monday, Okada said that the project will cost $9.5 million to complete and will be funded by the Japanese government.
“The Japanese government provides approximately 9.5 million US dollars to FAO for rehabilitation and expansion of Tetsu Nakamura’s legacy project,” said Okada.
“Approximately, 12,000 people will benefit from the project. The project will enable local communities to manage precious water resources and develop sustainable agriculture,” he added.
Truck carrying figs from Afghanistan set on fire in Balochistan, Pakistan
The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) said on Tuesday that a truckload of figs worth $300,000 was set on fire in Loralai region of Balochistan in Pakistan.
Khan Jan Alokozay, Deputy Head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), confirmed the incident and told Ariana News that the issue will harm transit relations between the two countries.
Alokozay said the government of Pakistan should ensure the security of goods transiting the country.
He also said the ACCI has informed the Pakistani authorities about the incident. Alokozay said this is the third time an incident of this nature has occured.
In videos published on social media platforms, a vehicle can be seen on fire, while other trucks have stopped in the area to protest against the incident.
Abdullah Azzam, one of the officials of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs – Afghanistan, has published a video of this incident on X social media.
Azzam posted the video and said that an Afghan vehicle carrying figs worth $300,000 to India was set on fire by local rioters in Loralai area of Balochistan, Pakistan.
“Under no circumstances is this acceptable, and Pakistan must prevent such incidents if it has a good intention of boosting trade and transit,” Azzam wrote.
Azzam further added that according to sources, the mob first shot at the vehicle, poured fuel on it, and then set it on fire. He also said that not only are such heinous actions a serious crime, but they will also severely damage bilateral trade and transit relations.
Water affairs board discusses Panjshir-Kabul water conduit project
The Islamic Emirate’s Water Affairs Regulatory Board convened a meeting Sunday to discuss the implementation of a water conduit project for the transfer of water from Panjshir River to Kabul.
The meeting was chaired by the administrative deputy prime minister and attended by representatives of the ministries of finance, water and energy, urban development and housing, agriculture and livestock, rural rehabilitation and development, the National Environmental Protection Agency and the state-owned water supply company.
In the meeting, there was a discussion about the regulation of water affairs, people’s access to clean drinking water, the implementation of the Panjshir to Kabul water conduit project, its duration, costs and water capacity.
“There is a water problem in Kabul city both quantitatively and qualitatively, and various reasons for this issue can be analyzed, including the arbitrary digging of wells, the increase in population without planning and the weak and sub-standard water supply system,” the deputy minister of economy Abdul Latif Nazari, said.
Recent droughts and climate change have caused a severe shortage of water for drinking and irrigation purposes in many provinces.
“Water is scarce here. The living conditions are not good. We want help to improve our living conditions,” Jihad Dad, a resident of Kandahar province, said.
There is no clean running water in Kabul, and the excessive use of groundwater has caused groundwater levels to drop considerably. In some parts of the capital, the water level has dropped by up to 100 meters.
Some Kabul residents wait in long queues to get drinking water daily.
Experts say that providing drinking water in the capital is critical and the government should act in this regard.
“The government has not been able to take care of the systems that were already activated. People have faced many problems. They do not have enough access to clean water. Drought also increases with each passing day. It is the government’s responsibility to provide water to the people of Kabul and use the water that is wasted in other places,” Lal Zazi, an expert on economic affairs, says.
