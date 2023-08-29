Truck carrying figs from Afghanistan set on fire in Balochistan, Pakistan

(Last Updated On: August 29, 2023)

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) said on Tuesday that a truckload of figs worth $300,000 was set on fire in Loralai region of Balochistan in Pakistan.

Khan Jan Alokozay, Deputy Head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), confirmed the incident and told Ariana News that the issue will harm transit relations between the two countries.

Alokozay said the government of Pakistan should ensure the security of goods transiting the country.

He also said the ACCI has informed the Pakistani authorities about the incident. Alokozay said this is the third time an incident of this nature has occured.

In videos published on social media platforms, a vehicle can be seen on fire, while other trucks have stopped in the area to protest against the incident.

Abdullah Azzam, one of the officials of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs – Afghanistan, has published a video of this incident on X social media.

Azzam posted the video and said that an Afghan vehicle carrying figs worth $300,000 to India was set on fire by local rioters in Loralai area of Balochistan, Pakistan.

“Under no circumstances is this acceptable, and Pakistan must prevent such incidents if it has a good intention of boosting trade and transit,” Azzam wrote.

Azzam further added that according to sources, the mob first shot at the vehicle, poured fuel on it, and then set it on fire. He also said that not only are such heinous actions a serious crime, but they will also severely damage bilateral trade and transit relations.