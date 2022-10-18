Sport
Afghanistan stun Bangladesh in World Cup warm-up game
Afghanistan bowlers got rid of Bangladesh after setting them up to chase 161 runs in T20 World Cup 2022’s warm-up game in Australia on Monday.
Bangladesh’s batting line collapsed while chasing as Afghanistan’s bowlers were in full rhythm.
Fareed Ahmed led the bowling chart by bagging three wickets followed by Fazalhaq Farooqi’s two wickets. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq and Mohammad Nabi shared a wicket apiece.
Mosaddek Hossain scored the highest 29 runs off 33 balls including two boundaries and as many sixes as Bangladesh could only score 98-9 in 20 overs.
Earlier, Ibrahim Zadran (46) and Nabi (41*) led Afghanistan to 160-7 in 20 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 26.
For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed bagged three wickets, Hasan Mahmud and Shakib Al Hasan took two wickets each.
Having secured the exclusive broadcasting rights in Afghanistan for the tournament, Ariana Television is bringing all the victories, drama and excitement into the homes of Afghans across the country.
However, fans will have a chance to ease into the tournament this week, before the national team’s big opener against England on Saturday.
FOR THE FULL BROADCASTING SCHEDULE CLICK HERE
Netherlands eye Super 12 berth following victory over Namibia
The Netherlands have leapt to the top of Group A and are well placed to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup following their nail-biting five-wicket triumph over Namibia in Geelong on Tuesday.
It came down to the final over with the Netherlands needing six to win and experienced all-rounder Bas de Leede held his nerve and made sure he did enough to clinch the Player of the Match award by guiding his side home with three balls remaining.
It was an excellent team performance from the Netherlands, with skipper Scott Edwards rotating his bowlers well to ensure Namibia could muster just 121/6 in good conditions at Kardinia Park.
The European side used seven different bowlers to put the clamps on their opponents, with de Leede (2/18) the main beneficiary and the only bowler to pick up multiple wickets for the winners.
Opening duo Vikramjit Singh (39) and Max O’Dowd (35) got the Netherlands off to a bright start and the victory target was always within reach, with de Leede’s steady knock of 30* enough to overcome a late wobble.
The victory sees the Netherlands move to the top of Group A and they can clinch a berth at the Super 12 stage by defeating Sri Lanka in their final group match on Thursday.
While the narrow loss was not ideal for Gerhard Erasmus’ talented side, they are still in the mix to make it through to the Super 12 stage if they can win their final match on Thursday against the UAE.
Namibia will enter that contest knowing what they need to do to qualify, given Sri Lanka take on the Netherlands in the other group match at the same venue in Geelong earlier in the day.
Zimbabwe registers World Cup win against Ireland
Zimbabwe on Monday beat Ireland by 31 runs in their first World Cup 2022 match in Australia.
The win has put Zimbabwe back on the big stage with a statement win over Ireland in their first major tournament appearance since 2016.
It was also Zimbabwe’s first World Cup win over Ireland in four meetings across the 50- and 20-over formats, and puts them second on the Group B table behind Scotland.
In chilly conditions and on a surface with extra bounce, Zimbabwe were in early trouble on 39 for 3 inside the first six overs but then recovered to 79 for 4 at the halfway stage, ESPN Cricket reported.
Sikandar Raza took the reins from there on, and powered his way to his sixth T20I half-century while also sharing in a 58-run fifth-wicket stand with Milton Shumba.
Raza also added 33 from 17 balls with No. 9 Luke Jongwe at the death to give the bowlers a decent total to defend.
Ireland’s fast bowlers clearly had a plan for the opening exchanges of their game against Zimbabwe – that seemed to be to bowl short – and they stuck to it almost to perfection.
Collectively, they only delivered one full delivery in the first five overs while testing Zimbabwe’s top four with pace, bounce and seam movement.
FOR THE FULL BROADCASTING SCHEDULE CLICK HERE
Afghanistan to tour Sri Lanka for three ODIs in late November
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed that the national team will tour Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series in late November.
The three ODIs, which are part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League 2023, are scheduled for the 25th, 27th and 30th of November in Kandy, Sri Lanka.
The tour, which was initially scheduled to be played in February 2023, was shifted to the new schedule as the international cricket calendars of the two nations enabled the change.
“We are pleased with the outcomes of our discussions and negotiations with Sri Lanka Cricket on shifting the schedule to November this year,” ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said. “We are looking forward to playing Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka, which is a heavy task but a challenge that I know our players will embrace”.
Afghanistan has played 12 matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, having won 10 games out of them, and is currently placed 7th in the table.
