Afghanistan stun Bangladesh in World Cup warm-up game

(Last Updated On: October 18, 2022)

Afghanistan bowlers got rid of Bangladesh after setting them up to chase 161 runs in T20 World Cup 2022’s warm-up game in Australia on Monday.

Bangladesh’s batting line collapsed while chasing as Afghanistan’s bowlers were in full rhythm.

Fareed Ahmed led the bowling chart by bagging three wickets followed by Fazalhaq Farooqi’s two wickets. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq and Mohammad Nabi shared a wicket apiece.

Mosaddek Hossain scored the highest 29 runs off 33 balls including two boundaries and as many sixes as Bangladesh could only score 98-9 in 20 overs.

Earlier, Ibrahim Zadran (46) and Nabi (41*) led Afghanistan to 160-7 in 20 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 26.

For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed bagged three wickets, Hasan Mahmud and Shakib Al Hasan took two wickets each.

Having secured the exclusive broadcasting rights in Afghanistan for the tournament, Ariana Television is bringing all the victories, drama and excitement into the homes of Afghans across the country.

However, fans will have a chance to ease into the tournament this week, before the national team’s big opener against England on Saturday.

FOR THE FULL BROADCASTING SCHEDULE CLICK HERE