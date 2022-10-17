Sport
Zimbabwe registers World Cup win against Ireland
Zimbabwe on Monday beat Ireland by 31 runs in their first World Cup 2022 match in Australia.
The win has put Zimbabwe back on the big stage with a statement win over Ireland in their first major tournament appearance since 2016.
It was also Zimbabwe’s first World Cup win over Ireland in four meetings across the 50- and 20-over formats, and puts them second on the Group B table behind Scotland.
In chilly conditions and on a surface with extra bounce, Zimbabwe were in early trouble on 39 for 3 inside the first six overs but then recovered to 79 for 4 at the halfway stage, ESPN Cricket reported.
Sikandar Raza took the reins from there on, and powered his way to his sixth T20I half-century while also sharing in a 58-run fifth-wicket stand with Milton Shumba.
Raza also added 33 from 17 balls with No. 9 Luke Jongwe at the death to give the bowlers a decent total to defend.
Ireland’s fast bowlers clearly had a plan for the opening exchanges of their game against Zimbabwe – that seemed to be to bowl short – and they stuck to it almost to perfection.
Collectively, they only delivered one full delivery in the first five overs while testing Zimbabwe’s top four with pace, bounce and seam movement.
Afghanistan to tour Sri Lanka for three ODIs in late November
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed that the national team will tour Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series in late November.
The three ODIs, which are part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League 2023, are scheduled for the 25th, 27th and 30th of November in Kandy, Sri Lanka.
The tour, which was initially scheduled to be played in February 2023, was shifted to the new schedule as the international cricket calendars of the two nations enabled the change.
“We are pleased with the outcomes of our discussions and negotiations with Sri Lanka Cricket on shifting the schedule to November this year,” ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said. “We are looking forward to playing Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka, which is a heavy task but a challenge that I know our players will embrace”.
Afghanistan has played 12 matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, having won 10 games out of them, and is currently placed 7th in the table.
Superb Scotland stun West Indies in Hobart victory
Scotland has made it a second consecutive day of upsets at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia by recording a stunning 42-run victory over the West Indies in Hobart on Monday.
Opener George Munsey set the tone by carrying his bat throughout at Bellerive Oval to finish with a stylish 66 from just 53 deliveries as Scotland amassed 160/5 from their 20 overs.
Scotland held on to some excellent outfield catches and showed the rest of the world they will be difficult to beat at the tournament.
Much was made of the new West Indies’ era with veterans Dwayne Bravo and Chris Gayle gone and the likes of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine on the outer, but Nicholas Pooran’s side were overpowered on the big stage and dismissed for 118 in the penultimate over.
However there was not much joy for the West Indies who were outplayed in all aspects of the game by a Scotland side that were on a mission.
Just like Sri Lanka a day earlier, the West Indies now face a must-win encounter in their next match when they take on Zimbabwe in Hobart on Wednesday evening.
The West Indies are the only team at the T20 World Cup with two titles to their name, so bowing out in the First Round would not be seen as a good result for the Caribbean side.
Scotland will battle it out against fellow European side Ireland in Hobart on Wednesday afternoon and a victory there could see Berrington’s men qualify for the Super 12 stage.
Netherlands win a final-over thriller against the UAE
The second match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup turned out to be a thriller as Netherlands edged past UAE by three wickets in the final over to gain a crucial couple of points in Geelong on Sunday.
CP Rizwan’s decision to bat first after winning the toss didn’t turn out to be fruitful for the UAE as their batters couldn’t adapt well to the conditions in Geelong, with Netherlands restricting them to 111/8.
The track wasn’t that easy to bat on as the ball was gripping off the surface. The UAE batters tried to hang around with hopes of accelerating later in their innings but Bas de Leede shone with the ball, picking up three wickets in the 19th over to halt UAE’s progress completely.
Muhammad Waseem was the UAE’s top scorer in this match as he made 41 from 47 deliveries.
Meanwhile, the first match of Group B of the T20 World Cup kicks off with two-time winners West Indies taking on Scotland at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday.
It has been anything but smooth sailing for West Indies in the recent past. The squad that arrived in Australia have found the going tough, losing a T20I series against the hosts, and just about managing to see off a spirited UAE side in one of the warm-up games.
Having underperformed in the previous edition, skipper Nicholas Pooran has his task cut out as he tries to rebuild West Indies as the powerhouse of T20I cricket, which they were, not so long ago.
The current Windies squad lacks the stardust and depth of Daren Sammy’s teams that went on to lift the cup twice.
Scotland, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of a win against Netherlands and will fancy their chances as West Indies have looked shaky with bat and ball in recent times.
But bowling remains a concern for the Scots and they will have to be on top of their game if they have to pull off a giant-killing act.
Afghan cricket fans can meanwhile tune in and watch the match live from 8.30am on Ariana Television Network (ATN) on Monday.
The Zimbabwe vs Ireland match will also be screened live on ATN from 12.30 pm.
