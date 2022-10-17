Zimbabwe registers World Cup win against Ireland

(Last Updated On: October 17, 2022)

Zimbabwe on Monday beat Ireland by 31 runs in their first World Cup 2022 match in Australia.

The win has put Zimbabwe back on the big stage with a statement win over Ireland in their first major tournament appearance since 2016.

It was also Zimbabwe’s first World Cup win over Ireland in four meetings across the 50- and 20-over formats, and puts them second on the Group B table behind Scotland.

In chilly conditions and on a surface with extra bounce, Zimbabwe were in early trouble on 39 for 3 inside the first six overs but then recovered to 79 for 4 at the halfway stage, ESPN Cricket reported.

Sikandar Raza took the reins from there on, and powered his way to his sixth T20I half-century while also sharing in a 58-run fifth-wicket stand with Milton Shumba.

Raza also added 33 from 17 balls with No. 9 Luke Jongwe at the death to give the bowlers a decent total to defend.

Ireland’s fast bowlers clearly had a plan for the opening exchanges of their game against Zimbabwe – that seemed to be to bowl short – and they stuck to it almost to perfection.

Collectively, they only delivered one full delivery in the first five overs while testing Zimbabwe’s top four with pace, bounce and seam movement.

FOR THE FULL BROADCASTING SCHEDULE CLICK HERE