Afghanistan to tour Sri Lanka for three ODIs in late November

(Last Updated On: October 17, 2022)

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed that the national team will tour Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series in late November.

The three ODIs, which are part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League 2023, are scheduled for the 25th, 27th and 30th of November in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

The tour, which was initially scheduled to be played in February 2023, was shifted to the new schedule as the international cricket calendars of the two nations enabled the change.

“We are pleased with the outcomes of our discussions and negotiations with Sri Lanka Cricket on shifting the schedule to November this year,” ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said. “We are looking forward to playing Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka, which is a heavy task but a challenge that I know our players will embrace”.

Afghanistan has played 12 matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, having won 10 games out of them, and is currently placed 7th in the table.