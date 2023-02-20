Afghanistan take T20I against UAE 2-1

(Last Updated On: February 20, 2023)

The UAE went down fighting to Afghanistan in the last of three T20 internationals in Abu Dhabi on Sunday night, after leveling the series in the second match on Saturday.

But in a nail-biting last-over thriller, Afghanistan beat UAE Sunday by six wickets.

Put into bat, the UAE were well served by their openers — Muhammad Waseem and Vriitya Aravind. Waseem top scored with 75 from 50 deliveries that was embellished with eight boundaries and three sixes. Aravind stroked 59 from 53 balls which had seven fours and a six.

The pair also stitched together a century partnership — 129 from 94 deliveries as the UAE racked up 163-6.

Afghanistan however slumped to 86-4 in their pursuit of the target but a 80-run stand for the fifth wicket between opener Ibrahim Zadran and Karim Janat saved the day for the national team as they crossed the line with just five balls to spare.