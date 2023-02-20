Sport
Afghanistan take T20I against UAE 2-1
The UAE went down fighting to Afghanistan in the last of three T20 internationals in Abu Dhabi on Sunday night, after leveling the series in the second match on Saturday.
But in a nail-biting last-over thriller, Afghanistan beat UAE Sunday by six wickets.
Put into bat, the UAE were well served by their openers — Muhammad Waseem and Vriitya Aravind. Waseem top scored with 75 from 50 deliveries that was embellished with eight boundaries and three sixes. Aravind stroked 59 from 53 balls which had seven fours and a six.
The pair also stitched together a century partnership — 129 from 94 deliveries as the UAE racked up 163-6.
Afghanistan however slumped to 86-4 in their pursuit of the target but a 80-run stand for the fifth wicket between opener Ibrahim Zadran and Karim Janat saved the day for the national team as they crossed the line with just five balls to spare.
UAE beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets in 2nd T20I
The United Arab Emirates defeated Afghanistan by nine wickets on Saturday to level the three-match T20I series 1-1.
Batting first after winning the toss, Afghanistan posted 137-6 in the 20 overs at Zayed Cricket Stadium.
Najibullah Zadran was the leading run scorer for Afghanistan as he made 37 runs. Hazratullah Zazai and Afsar Zazai each contributed 27 and 18 runs respectively.
The hosts chased down the target in 18.2 overs. Their opener Mohammad Waseem scored 91 runs off 50 balls.
The third and final match of the T20I series between Afghanistan and UAE will be held on Sunday.
AFPL: Zaher Asad FC 2-1 Zaitoon FC; Saadat Nimroz 12-5 Shams FC
Zaher Asad FC defeated Zaitoon FC in Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) in Kabul on Saturday.
Zaher Asad FC scored 2 goals in the game, while their opponents Zaitoon FC scored one.
The second match of the day was between Saadat Nimroz and Shams FC which ended in a whopping 12-5 to Saadat Nimroz.
Ten teams are participating in the league – namely Saadat Nimroz, Zaitoon FC, Sarepul Bastan, Etihad FC, Jawanan Khurasan, FC Asre Jadeed, Zaher Asad FC, Shams FC, Sadaqat FC and Perozi Panjshir.
The second season of the AFPL is produced and aired live by Ariana Television in partnership with the Afghanistan Football Federation, which is the controlling body of futsal in the country.
For the full broadcast schedule on Ariana Television CLICK HERE
Christian Atsu found dead in rubble of Turkey earthquake
Footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead under the rubble of his home almost two weeks after the Turkey earthquake, his agent confirmed Saturday.
The Ghana international, 31, had played for Premier League sides Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle, was a member of his national team and was currently with Turkey’s Hataysport club.
Atsu had been missing since the 6 February quake that caused the collapse of his apartment building in Antakya, Hatay.
On Saturday, his club, Hatayspor, tweeted: “There are no words to describe our sadness.
“We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person.”
Initially, Hatayspor reported Atsu had been rescued “with injuries”. But a day later, this was refuted.
His agent Nana Sechere, who has been in Hatay, also took to Twitter on Saturday and said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning.
“My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.”
The Ghana Football Association said Atsu’s body was recovered on Saturday morning after “almost two weeks of emotional torture”.
The earthquake and aftershocks in southern Turkey and northern Syria have killed over 40,000 people.
As messages of condolences poured in on social media on Saturday afternoon, Ghana’s men’s team the Black Stars paid tribute to the winger, writing: “You served our Country well, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.”
