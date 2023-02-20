AFPL: FC Asre Jadeed 13-3 Jawanan Khurasan; Shams FC 2-2 Zaitoon FC draw

(Last Updated On: February 20, 2023)

FC Asre Jadeed defeated Jawanan Khurasan in the first match of the day on Monday in this year’s edition of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) which is being held in Kabul.

FC Asre Jadeed scored 13 goals in this exciting match, while their opponents Jawanan Khurasan were only able to drive home three goals.

The second match of the day between Shams FC and Zaitoon FC ended in a two all draw.

In this year’s league, 10 teams face off in the hope of lifting the trophy. They are: Saadat Nimroz, Zaitoon FC, Sarepul Bastan, Etihad FC, Jawanan Khurasan, FC Asre Jadeed, Zaher Asad FC, Shams FC, Sadaqat FC and Perozi Panjshir.

The tournament started on February 15 and will run through to March 9.

This year’s AFPL is being produced and broadcast live by Ariana Television in partnership with the Afghanistan Football Federation, which is the controlling body of futsal in the country.

Two matches are being held each day and broadcasts start at 3pm and run through to 8pm. This includes previews, the matches of the day and post-match discussions.

For fans in Afghanistan, tune in to Ariana Television daily to watch the matches of the day. For the full broadcast schedule on Ariana Television CLICK HERE