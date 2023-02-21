Connect with us

Sport

Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman joins Pakistan’s Peshawar Zalmi

Published

52 seconds ago

 on
(Last Updated On: February 21, 2023)
Afghanistan’s experienced off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has joined Peshawar Zalmi for the eighth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League, Pakistani media reported.
 
The 21-year-old, who was Zalmi’s pick in the diamond category, was available for selection in Zalmi’s Monday night game against Quetta Gladiators here at the National Stadium, The News reported.
 
Mujeeb, who has played one Test, has a solid track-record in T20 cricket, having taken 225 wickets in 205 matches, with two five-wicket hauls. Mujeeb is the nephew of Afghanistan’s former international cricketer Noor Ali Zadran.
Sport

AFPL: FC Asre Jadeed 13-3 Jawanan Khurasan; Shams FC 2-2 Zaitoon FC draw

Published

15 hours ago

on

February 20, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 20, 2023)

FC Asre Jadeed defeated Jawanan Khurasan in the first match of the day on Monday in this year’s edition of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) which is being held in Kabul.

FC Asre Jadeed scored 13 goals in this exciting match, while their opponents Jawanan Khurasan were only able to drive home three goals.

The second match of the day between Shams FC and Zaitoon FC ended in a two all draw.

In this year’s league, 10 teams face off in the hope of lifting the trophy. They are: Saadat Nimroz, Zaitoon FC, Sarepul Bastan, Etihad FC, Jawanan Khurasan, FC Asre Jadeed, Zaher Asad FC, Shams FC, Sadaqat FC and Perozi Panjshir.

The tournament started on February 15 and will run through to March 9.

This year’s AFPL is being produced and broadcast live by Ariana Television in partnership with the Afghanistan Football Federation, which is the controlling body of futsal in the country.

Two matches are being held each day and broadcasts start at 3pm and run through to 8pm. This includes previews, the matches of the day and post-match discussions.

For fans in Afghanistan, tune in to Ariana Television daily to watch the matches of the day. For the full broadcast schedule on Ariana Television CLICK HERE

Sport

Afghanistan take T20I against UAE 2-1

Published

24 hours ago

on

February 20, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 20, 2023)

The UAE went down fighting to Afghanistan in the last of three T20 internationals in Abu Dhabi on Sunday night, after leveling the series in the second match on Saturday.

But in a nail-biting last-over thriller, Afghanistan beat UAE Sunday by six wickets.

Put into bat, the UAE were well served by their openers — Muhammad Waseem and Vriitya Aravind. Waseem top scored with 75 from 50 deliveries that was embellished with eight boundaries and three sixes. Aravind stroked 59 from 53 balls which had seven fours and a six.

The pair also stitched together a century partnership — 129 from 94 deliveries as the UAE racked up 163-6.

Afghanistan however slumped to 86-4 in their pursuit of the target but a 80-run stand for the fifth wicket between opener Ibrahim Zadran and Karim Janat saved the day for the national team as they crossed the line with just five balls to spare.

Sport

UAE beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets in 2nd T20I

Published

2 days ago

on

February 19, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 19, 2023)

The United Arab Emirates defeated Afghanistan by nine wickets on Saturday to level the three-match T20I series 1-1.

Batting first after winning the toss, Afghanistan posted 137-6 in the 20 overs at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Najibullah Zadran was the leading run scorer for Afghanistan as he made 37 runs. Hazratullah Zazai and Afsar Zazai each contributed 27 and 18 runs respectively.

The hosts chased down the target in 18.2 overs. Their opener Mohammad Waseem scored 91 runs off 50 balls.

The third and final match of the T20I series between Afghanistan and UAE will be held on Sunday.

