AFPL: Sadaqat FC 10-1 Zaitoon FC; Perozi Panjshir 5-2 Shams FC

(Last Updated On: February 23, 2023)

Sadaqat FC defeated Zaitoon FC in the first match of the day on Thursday in this year’s edition of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) which is being held in Kabul.

Sadaqat FC scored 10 goals in this amazing match, while their opponents Zaitoon FC were only able to drive home one goal.

The second match of the day was between Perozi Panjshir and Shams FC which ended in 5-2 to Perozi Panjshir.

In this year’s league, 10 teams face off in the hope of lifting the trophy. They are: Saadat Nimroz, Zaitoon FC, Sarepul Bastan, Etihad FC, Jawanan Khurasan, FC Asre Jadeed, Zaher Asad FC, Shams FC, Sadaqat FC and Perozi Panjshir.

The tournament started on February 15 and will run through to March 9.

This year’s AFPL is being produced and broadcast live by Ariana Television in partnership with the Afghanistan Football Federation, which is the controlling body of futsal in the country.

Two matches are being held each day and broadcasts start at 3pm and run through to 8pm. This includes previews, the matches of the day and post-match discussions.

For fans in Afghanistan, tune in to Ariana Television daily to watch the matches of the day. For the full broadcast schedule on Ariana Television CLICK HERE