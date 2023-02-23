Sport
AFPL: Sadaqat FC 10-1 Zaitoon FC; Perozi Panjshir 5-2 Shams FC
Sadaqat FC defeated Zaitoon FC in the first match of the day on Thursday in this year’s edition of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) which is being held in Kabul.
Sadaqat FC scored 10 goals in this amazing match, while their opponents Zaitoon FC were only able to drive home one goal.
The second match of the day was between Perozi Panjshir and Shams FC which ended in 5-2 to Perozi Panjshir.
In this year’s league, 10 teams face off in the hope of lifting the trophy. They are: Saadat Nimroz, Zaitoon FC, Sarepul Bastan, Etihad FC, Jawanan Khurasan, FC Asre Jadeed, Zaher Asad FC, Shams FC, Sadaqat FC and Perozi Panjshir.
The tournament started on February 15 and will run through to March 9.
This year’s AFPL is being produced and broadcast live by Ariana Television in partnership with the Afghanistan Football Federation, which is the controlling body of futsal in the country.
Two matches are being held each day and broadcasts start at 3pm and run through to 8pm. This includes previews, the matches of the day and post-match discussions.
For fans in Afghanistan, tune in to Ariana Television daily to watch the matches of the day. For the full broadcast schedule on Ariana Television CLICK HERE
Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman joins Pakistan’s Peshawar Zalmi
AFPL: FC Asre Jadeed 13-3 Jawanan Khurasan; Shams FC 2-2 Zaitoon FC draw
FC Asre Jadeed defeated Jawanan Khurasan in the first match of the day on Monday in this year’s edition of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) which is being held in Kabul.
FC Asre Jadeed scored 13 goals in this exciting match, while their opponents Jawanan Khurasan were only able to drive home three goals.
The second match of the day between Shams FC and Zaitoon FC ended in a two all draw.
Afghanistan take T20I against UAE 2-1
The UAE went down fighting to Afghanistan in the last of three T20 internationals in Abu Dhabi on Sunday night, after leveling the series in the second match on Saturday.
But in a nail-biting last-over thriller, Afghanistan beat UAE Sunday by six wickets.
Put into bat, the UAE were well served by their openers — Muhammad Waseem and Vriitya Aravind. Waseem top scored with 75 from 50 deliveries that was embellished with eight boundaries and three sixes. Aravind stroked 59 from 53 balls which had seven fours and a six.
The pair also stitched together a century partnership — 129 from 94 deliveries as the UAE racked up 163-6.
Afghanistan however slumped to 86-4 in their pursuit of the target but a 80-run stand for the fifth wicket between opener Ibrahim Zadran and Karim Janat saved the day for the national team as they crossed the line with just five balls to spare.
