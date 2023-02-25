Sport
AFPL: Sarepul Bastanan 3-3 Etihad FC draw; Perozi Panjshir 11-1 Zaitoon FC
The first match of the day in the second season of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) between Sarepul Bastanan and Etihad FC ended in a 3-3 draw.
In the second match, Perozi Panjshir defeated Zaitoon FC with a whopping score of 11-1.
In this year’s league, 10 teams face off in the hope of lifting the trophy. They are: Saadat Nimroz, Zaitoon FC, Sarepul Bastan, Etihad FC, Jawanan Khurasan, FC Asre Jadeed, Zaher Asad FC, Shams FC, Sadaqat FC and Perozi Panjshir.
The tournament started on February 15 and will run through March 9.
This year’s AFPL is being produced and broadcast live by Ariana Television in partnership with the Afghanistan Football Federation, which is the controlling body of futsal in the country.
Two matches are being held each day and broadcasts start at 3pm and run through to 8pm. This includes previews, the matches of the day and post-match discussions.
For fans in Afghanistan, tune in to Ariana Television daily to watch the matches of the day. For the full broadcast schedule on Ariana Television CLICK HERE
AFPL: Sadaqat FC 10-1 Zaitoon FC; Perozi Panjshir 5-2 Shams FC
Sadaqat FC defeated Zaitoon FC in the first match of the day on Thursday in this year’s edition of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) which is being held in Kabul.
Sadaqat FC scored 10 goals in this amazing match, while their opponents Zaitoon FC were only able to drive home one goal.
The second match of the day was between Perozi Panjshir and Shams FC which ended in 5-2 to Perozi Panjshir.
Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman joins Pakistan’s Peshawar Zalmi
AFPL: FC Asre Jadeed 13-3 Jawanan Khurasan; Shams FC 2-2 Zaitoon FC draw
FC Asre Jadeed defeated Jawanan Khurasan in the first match of the day on Monday in this year’s edition of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) which is being held in Kabul.
FC Asre Jadeed scored 13 goals in this exciting match, while their opponents Jawanan Khurasan were only able to drive home three goals.
The second match of the day between Shams FC and Zaitoon FC ended in a two all draw.
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s frozen assets discussed
Saar: US’s call for starting intra-Afghan dialogue discussed
Education ministry holds seminar for academic staff from private universities
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade resumes as Torkham crossing reopens
World Bank report finds Afghan revenue collection strong
Pakistan mosque bombing death toll rises to 87
Blast kills at least 19 worshippers at mosque in Pakistan
New labor minister promises to provide job opportunities to curb migration
Over 160 die in Afghanistan as extreme cold sweeps across the country
Exclusive interview with Qalandar Ebad, public health minister
Special report on the fight against land-grabbing
Tahawol: IEA sets up investment consortium with regional firms discussed
