Afghanistan beat Maldives, move to final in 4 Nations Volleyball Tournament

(Last Updated On: February 26, 2023)

After Singapore and Malaysia, Afghanistan National Volleyball Team also won against Maldives in Four Nations Cup tournament participated by teams from four countries in capital of Maldives.

Afghanistan scored 3-0 against the National Volleyball Team of Maldives and managed to move to the final.

The tournament attended by Afghanistan, Singapore and Malaysia volleyball teams along with the host country Maldives, started on February 23 and will continue until February 27.

In the Four Nations Cup, the Afghan team won the first match against Singapore, the second against Malaysia, and on Saturday they won their third match against the host country, Maldives.