Sport

Afghanistan beat Maldives, move to final in 4 Nations Volleyball Tournament

Published

26 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: February 26, 2023)

After Singapore and Malaysia, Afghanistan National Volleyball Team also won against Maldives in Four Nations Cup tournament participated by teams from four countries in capital of Maldives.

Afghanistan scored 3-0 against the National Volleyball Team of Maldives and managed to move to the final.

The tournament attended by Afghanistan, Singapore and Malaysia volleyball teams along with the host country Maldives, started on February 23 and will continue until February 27.

In the Four Nations Cup, the Afghan team won the first match against Singapore, the second against Malaysia, and on Saturday they won their third match against the host country, Maldives.

Sport

AFPL: Sarepul Bastanan 3-3 Etihad FC draw; Perozi Panjshir 11-1 Zaitoon FC

Published

17 hours ago

on

February 25, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 25, 2023)

The first match of the day in the second season of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) between Sarepul Bastanan and Etihad FC ended in a 3-3 draw.

In the second match, Perozi Panjshir defeated Zaitoon FC with a whopping score of 11-1.

In this year’s league, 10 teams face off in the hope of lifting the trophy. They are: Saadat Nimroz, Zaitoon FC, Sarepul Bastan, Etihad FC, Jawanan Khurasan, FC Asre Jadeed, Zaher Asad FC, Shams FC, Sadaqat FC and Perozi Panjshir.

The tournament started on February 15 and will run through March 9.

This year’s AFPL is being produced and broadcast live by Ariana Television in partnership with the Afghanistan Football Federation, which is the controlling body of futsal in the country.

Two matches are being held each day and broadcasts start at 3pm and run through to 8pm. This includes previews, the matches of the day and post-match discussions.

For fans in Afghanistan, tune in to Ariana Television daily to watch the matches of the day. For the full broadcast schedule on Ariana Television CLICK HERE

Sport

AFPL: Sadaqat FC 10-1 Zaitoon FC; Perozi Panjshir 5-2 Shams FC

Published

3 days ago

on

February 23, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 23, 2023)

Sadaqat FC defeated Zaitoon FC in the first match of the day on Thursday in this year’s edition of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) which is being held in Kabul.

Sadaqat FC scored 10 goals in this amazing match, while their opponents Zaitoon FC were only able to drive home one goal.

The second match of the day was between Perozi Panjshir and Shams FC which ended in 5-2 to Perozi Panjshir.

Sport

Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman joins Pakistan’s Peshawar Zalmi

Published

5 days ago

on

February 21, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 21, 2023)
Afghanistan’s experienced off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has joined Peshawar Zalmi for the eighth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League, Pakistani media reported.
 
The 21-year-old, who was Zalmi’s pick in the diamond category, was available for selection in Zalmi’s Monday night game against Quetta Gladiators here at the National Stadium, The News reported.
 
Mujeeb, who has played one Test, has a solid track-record in T20 cricket, having taken 225 wickets in 205 matches, with two five-wicket hauls. Mujeeb is the nephew of Afghanistan’s former international cricketer Noor Ali Zadran.
