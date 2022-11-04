Latest News
Afghanistan to export coal to Iran in near future: MoIC
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) says Afghanistan will sign a contract with Iran in order to export coal to the country in the near future.
Speaking in an inclusive interview with ArianaNews, Nooruddin Azizi, MoIC’s minister said that much progress has been made in the negotiations to export coal to Iran and added that they are trying to expand the number of exports so that Afghanistan’s trade balance becomes equal.
“We are in contact with Iran and the country is eager to import coal from Afghanistan,” said Azizi.
“Iran needs this product to melt its iron.”
He also said that all exports of the country, including coal are done in according to the prices of the international market, and that there is no reason to worry in this regard.
MoIC’s minister meanwhile has called on the Afghan businessmen who have invested billions of dollars abroad to return their money to Afghanistan and contribute to the development of the country.
According to him, more than 100 foreign companies and 6,000 Afghan companies have received permits for investment and economic activity in Afghanistan.
MoIC has also stated that the banking problems for investment and economic activities have been resolved and that all investors can withdraw 25 percent of the total money in their bank account to receive basic goods.
The officials of MoIC have emphasized that in order to support domestic production, they have provided the opportunity for producers to participate in international exhibitions.
On the other hand, it has also said that women play a constructive role in the economic activities of the country and can advance their economic activities in the country.
In addition, the commerce ministry has also stated that in the near future it will export a shipment of pomegranates along with other fresh and dry fruits to China.
“We dispatched one and two cargos to Kazakhstan and Russia and we want to export Afghanistan’s pomegranate to China in the near future as well,” Azizi added.
WFP receives almost $28.8 million from UK govt to help 650,000 Afghans this winter
The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has announced that it has received a contribution of approximately $28.8 million from the government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, adding that it is estimated to help around 650,000 people to get through the harsh winter in Afghanistan.
According to WFP, after having struggled through a year of unprecedented economic hardship and environmental disasters like drought, earthquakes and flooding, the already dire situation for many Afghan families is expected to further deteriorate in the coming months.
WFP has started ramping up assistance across the country as millions of families have almost no way to cope with another harsh winter.
“This latest life-saving support from the UK is estimated to help around 650,000 people to get through the harsh winter in Afghanistan through the World Food Programme, with food for the most vulnerable and those living in remote areas,” said UK Minister of State for Middle East, South Asia and the UN Lord (Tariq) Ahmad.
“The UK is taking a leading role in the humanitarian response in Afghanistan and has provided GBP286 million of aid to the country this year, making it the UK’s biggest bilateral aid programme.”
With the latest contribution, WFP Afghanistan has by now received GBP184 million from FCDO since November 2021. It will enable WFP to provide food and nutrition support to 400,000 severely food insecure people through in-kind food distributions and 250,000 people with monthly cash transfers that go directly to families to help them cover their food needs in areas where markets are functional. In total, WFP will distribute 16,000 mt of nutritionally balanced food commodities and US$ 9.3 million in cash.
“WFP is one of the last remaining barriers between Afghanistan and absolute desperation and hunger,” said WFP Afghanistan’s Country Director Mary-Ellen McGroarty. “The British Government has been a long-standing partner of WFP. We thank the UK for standing with the people of Afghanistan. The latest contribution will allow us to help tens of thousands of vulnerable families in the coming months when hunger bites hardest.”
Since the beginning of this year, WFP has reached 21.9 million people with emergency food and nutrition assistance, cash-based transfers and livelihoods support. Racing time, WFP is already prepositioning a planned 150,000 mt of food and nutritious supplies in strategic locations across the country before snow and ice make many communities inaccessible. This will ensure WFP to continue reaching vulnerable communities in remote areas throughout winter.
ICRC: 700,000 people have lost their jobs in Afghanistan in the past year
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has warned that the situation in Afghanistan will worsen in the coming winter.
The committee on Thursday said in a series of tweets that the country is currently in the grips of an increasing humanitarian crisis.
The International Committee of the Red Cross has once again emphasized that more than 700,000 people have lost their jobs since last year and 90% of the working people earn less than $1.90 a day, the organization said.
The committee also added that millions of people in Afghanistan, including children, need “urgent” aid and that without the support of the international community, the humanitarian situation will worsen.
The Red Cross has warned that humanitarian needs are increasing every day and must be addressed before winter sets in.
Afghanistan exports goods worth over $1 billion in first 6 months of this year: MoIC
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) says that in the first six months of this year, Afghanistan’s export volume totaled more than $1 billion and that this is set to increase.
Ministry spokesperson Abdul Salam Jawad said Thursday that if the export sector continues to grow, export volumes worth $2.5 billion will be reached soon.
“We are sure that if our business continues in this way, our exports will reach more than two and a half billion dollars,” he said.
According to ministry officials, efforts are being made to get Afghan products to regional and global markets via land and air corridors.
Meanwhile, a number of investors in the country have noted that the MoIC should try to carry out regular programs for the export of goods in order to expand trade relations with countries in the region and the world.
“This year, in order to reduce smuggling, the government is considering alternative ways through agreements with other countries,” said Mahbobullah Gardizi, an Afghan investor.
Economic experts have also expressed hope that with the expansion of trade relations, Afghanistan will soon become self-reliant.
The ministry meanwhile emphasizes the need to expand trade relations with the world. This comes after the Islamic Emirate recently signed an agreement with Russia to get oil, fuel and wheat.
