Afghanistan to face Mozambique after drawing with Czech Republic in Continental Futsal Championship
Afghanistan drew with the Czech Republic 4-4 on Monday and will face Mozambique in their next match of 2023 Continental Futsal Championship in Bangkok on Tuesday.
This match will start at 2:30 pm (Afghanistan time).
Afghanistan is in the 66th place in the world futsal ranking, and Mozambique is in the 74th place.
Six teams have participated in the Continental Futsal Championship, which are Afghanistan, Czech Republic, Mozambique, Myanmar, Thailand and Solomon Islands.
Pakistan to send its cricket team to World Cup in India
Pakistan has decided to send its cricket team to India to participate in this year’s 50-over World Cup, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
“Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics….Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations,” the foreign ministry said.
India meanwhile has ruled out traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to begin on August 31.
Pakistan’s foreign office said it had concerns about its cricket team’s security during the tournament and would convey them to the International Cricket Council and Indian government.
Afghanistan’s Olympic hero appointed head coach of New Zealand’s taekwondo team
Ruhollah Nikpai, who made history for his country after becoming a two-time Olympic medalist, has been appointed as the head coach of the New Zealand taekwondo team.
Nikpai, who hails from Maidan Wardak, is Afghanistan’s only Olympic medalist in any event when he won bronze in 2008 in Beijing. Four years later, he again won bronze in London.
In a post on his Facebook page Nikpai said: “I am genuinely honored to have been appointed as New Zealand taekwondo national team coach by the New Zealand taekwondo federation. I am committed to giving my skills and knowledge to lead our team to the new heights of excellence and all together to make history for New Zealand taekwondo. Thank you for entrusting me with this responsibility. I am truly excited to embark on this journey with you all.”
Taekwondo New Zealand (TNZ) meanwhile confirmed in a statement this week that it had “secured the services of double Olympic Taekwondo medallist Rohullah Nikpai, appointing him as the TNZ National High Performance Team Coach. Nikpai, who represented Afghanistan at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic games, securing bronze medals at both events, has decided to continue his coaching career in New Zealand.”
“This is an amazing opportunity for Taekwondo in New Zealand to have such a highly talented resource on our shores. Nikpai is recognised in Taekwondo circles around the world as one of its premier athletes and we are extremely fortunate to have him involved in our High Performance programme as National High Performance Team Coach”, said the federation’s president Jin Keun Oh.
Nikpai takes up the reins immediately and will work with the team to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Afghanistan announce squad for ODI series against Pakistan
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Sunday announced an 18-member squad for the home three-match ODI series against Pakistan, which will be played from 22 to 26 August in Sri Lanka.
The fast bowling duo of Mohammad Saleem Safi and Wafadar Momand, who were part of Afghanistan’s recent ODI tour to Bangladesh, have retained their spots in the lineup. Left-arm spinner Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, who recently made his ODI debut against Bangladesh and the uncapped leggie Izharulhaq Naveed have both been left out of the squad for the Pakistan Series.
Left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad, who was left out of the team’s last ODI series has returned to the lineup whereas the left-handed middle order batter Shahidullah Kamal and the left-arm fast bowler Farid Ahmad Malik, are part of the traveling reserves for the tour.
“Our whole concentration is to prepare the team for the upcoming two big events of Asia Cup and the World Cup 2023. This three-match ODI series against Pakistan provides us with a wonderful opportunity to prepare the team for the forthcoming two events,” ACB Chief Selector Asadullah Khan said.
“The preparations for the Pakistan series are progressing well; the players have recently performed well in the Kabul Camp, which has been supervised by ACB’s HPC staff. The team will also undergo a week-long conditioning camp prior to the Pakistan series,” he added.
Afghanistan Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Wafadar Momand.
Reserves include Farid Ahmad Malik and Shahidullah Kamal.
Series Schedule:
22nd August – 1st ODI, Hambantota, Sri Lanka
24th August – 2nd ODI, Hambantota, Sri Lanka
26th August – 3rd ODI, Colombo, Sri Lanka
