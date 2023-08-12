Sport
Afghan athlete wins gold at taekwondo championships
Ali Akbar Amiri, a member of Afghanistan’s national taekwondo team, has grabbed gold at the 2023 Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships.
Amiri secured first place in the men’s +87kg category of the tournament after beating Nigeria’s Abdoul Issoufou.
Issouffou won silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics, which was the best result ever by a Nigerian at the Olympic Games.
He has won gold medals at several other major tournaments including World Taekwondo Championships, African Championships and African Games.
Afghanistan’s Amiri also defeated rivals from Canada, Kazakhstan and South Korea in the Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships.
It was the first time that an Afghan athlete won gold at this tournament.
Sport
Afghanistan to face Mozambique after drawing with Czech Republic in Continental Futsal Championship
Afghanistan drew with the Czech Republic 4-4 on Monday and will face Mozambique in their next match of 2023 Continental Futsal Championship in Bangkok on Tuesday.
This match will start at 2:30 pm (Afghanistan time).
Afghanistan is in the 66th place in the world futsal ranking, and Mozambique is in the 74th place.
Six teams have participated in the Continental Futsal Championship, which are Afghanistan, Czech Republic, Mozambique, Myanmar, Thailand and Solomon Islands.
Sport
Pakistan to send its cricket team to World Cup in India
Pakistan has decided to send its cricket team to India to participate in this year’s 50-over World Cup, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
“Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics….Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations,” the foreign ministry said.
India meanwhile has ruled out traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to begin on August 31.
Pakistan’s foreign office said it had concerns about its cricket team’s security during the tournament and would convey them to the International Cricket Council and Indian government.
Sport
Afghanistan’s Olympic hero appointed head coach of New Zealand’s taekwondo team
Ruhollah Nikpai, who made history for his country after becoming a two-time Olympic medalist, has been appointed as the head coach of the New Zealand taekwondo team.
Nikpai, who hails from Maidan Wardak, is Afghanistan’s only Olympic medalist in any event when he won bronze in 2008 in Beijing. Four years later, he again won bronze in London.
In a post on his Facebook page Nikpai said: “I am genuinely honored to have been appointed as New Zealand taekwondo national team coach by the New Zealand taekwondo federation. I am committed to giving my skills and knowledge to lead our team to the new heights of excellence and all together to make history for New Zealand taekwondo. Thank you for entrusting me with this responsibility. I am truly excited to embark on this journey with you all.”
Taekwondo New Zealand (TNZ) meanwhile confirmed in a statement this week that it had “secured the services of double Olympic Taekwondo medallist Rohullah Nikpai, appointing him as the TNZ National High Performance Team Coach. Nikpai, who represented Afghanistan at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic games, securing bronze medals at both events, has decided to continue his coaching career in New Zealand.”
“This is an amazing opportunity for Taekwondo in New Zealand to have such a highly talented resource on our shores. Nikpai is recognised in Taekwondo circles around the world as one of its premier athletes and we are extremely fortunate to have him involved in our High Performance programme as National High Performance Team Coach”, said the federation’s president Jin Keun Oh.
Nikpai takes up the reins immediately and will work with the team to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
