ACB name Milap Mewada as national team’s new batting coach

(Last Updated On: August 12, 2023)

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has appointed Milap Pradeepkumar Mewada, a former Indian first-class cricketer, as the national team’s new batting coach.

According to a statement issued by the ACB on Saturday, Mewada has already joined the squad in Sri Lanka ahead of Afghanistan vs Pakistan three-match ODI Series.

He “has been offered a full-time contract after careful consideration of his recent stint with the Afghanistan squad during the recent training camp in Abu Dhabi and the Bangladesh tour in July,” ACB stated.

Mewada played for Baroda and the West Zone teams from 1996 to 2005, appearing in 11 FC and 26 List A games; 79 dismissals have been recorded by the wicket-keeper batter over the course of his playing career.

He has also served as the Head Coach of the Men’s Senior State Teams for the Hyderabad Cricket Association, Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh, and Jammu Kashmir Cricket Association, respectively.

Milap has been part of the coaching setup with the VVS Sporting Academy and the Baroda Cricket Associations. He has a total of 32 years of combined playing and multi-dimensional cricket coaching experience.

The announcement comes ahead of major events over the next few months which includes the series against Pakistan in Sri Lanka from August 22 and the Asia Cup and the World Cup.