ACB name Milap Mewada as national team’s new batting coach
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has appointed Milap Pradeepkumar Mewada, a former Indian first-class cricketer, as the national team’s new batting coach.
According to a statement issued by the ACB on Saturday, Mewada has already joined the squad in Sri Lanka ahead of Afghanistan vs Pakistan three-match ODI Series.
He “has been offered a full-time contract after careful consideration of his recent stint with the Afghanistan squad during the recent training camp in Abu Dhabi and the Bangladesh tour in July,” ACB stated.
Mewada played for Baroda and the West Zone teams from 1996 to 2005, appearing in 11 FC and 26 List A games; 79 dismissals have been recorded by the wicket-keeper batter over the course of his playing career.
He has also served as the Head Coach of the Men’s Senior State Teams for the Hyderabad Cricket Association, Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh, and Jammu Kashmir Cricket Association, respectively.
Milap has been part of the coaching setup with the VVS Sporting Academy and the Baroda Cricket Associations. He has a total of 32 years of combined playing and multi-dimensional cricket coaching experience.
The announcement comes ahead of major events over the next few months which includes the series against Pakistan in Sri Lanka from August 22 and the Asia Cup and the World Cup.
Afghan athlete wins gold at taekwondo championships
Ali Akbar Amiri, a member of Afghanistan’s national taekwondo team, has grabbed gold at the 2023 Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships.
Amiri secured first place in the men’s +87kg category of the tournament after beating Nigeria’s Abdoul Issoufou.
Issouffou won silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics, which was the best result ever by a Nigerian at the Olympic Games.
He has won gold medals at several other major tournaments including World Taekwondo Championships, African Championships and African Games.
Afghanistan’s Amiri also defeated rivals from Canada, Kazakhstan and South Korea in the Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships.
It was the first time that an Afghan athlete won gold at this tournament.
Afghanistan to face Mozambique after drawing with Czech Republic in Continental Futsal Championship
Afghanistan drew with the Czech Republic 4-4 on Monday and will face Mozambique in their next match of 2023 Continental Futsal Championship in Bangkok on Tuesday.
This match will start at 2:30 pm (Afghanistan time).
Afghanistan is in the 66th place in the world futsal ranking, and Mozambique is in the 74th place.
Six teams have participated in the Continental Futsal Championship, which are Afghanistan, Czech Republic, Mozambique, Myanmar, Thailand and Solomon Islands.
Pakistan to send its cricket team to World Cup in India
Pakistan has decided to send its cricket team to India to participate in this year’s 50-over World Cup, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
“Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics….Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations,” the foreign ministry said.
India meanwhile has ruled out traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to begin on August 31.
Pakistan’s foreign office said it had concerns about its cricket team’s security during the tournament and would convey them to the International Cricket Council and Indian government.
