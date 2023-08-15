Connect with us

Neymar set for Saudi’s Al Hilal after PSG agree deal

1 hour ago

(Last Updated On: August 15, 2023)

Brazil forward Neymar is headed for Saudi Arabia after Pro League side Al Hilal agreed a two-year deal with Paris St Germain, Saudi state media reported on Monday.

There was no immediate comment from the Ligue 1 champions, owned by Qatar Sports Investments, but French newspaper L’Equipe said the deal could net 31-year-old Neymar 160 million euros ($175 million).

The transfer fee was reported to be about 90 million euros plus add-ons and subject to completing a medical.

Sources close to the operation told Reuters that Neymar was having a medical in Paris on Monday and was expected to arrive in Riyadh on Wednesday to be presented to fans at King Fahd Stadium.

Al Hilal, managed by Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, play Al Fayha on Saturday with Neymar expected to wear the number 10 shirt.

Neymar, who joined PSG in 2017 from Spanish club Barcelona for a world record transfer fee of 222 million euros ($243 million), missed PSG’s league opener against Lorient on Saturday due to a viral infection.

The Brazilian was contracted to stay in the French capital until 2025 and has 118 goals in 173 appearances, capturing numerous trophies including five Ligue 1 titles, but is no longer considered a key player in coach Luis Enrique’s squad.

Multiple sources said he had hoped to return to Barcelona on a loan agreement but the Spanish side’s financial issues had made that unaffordable.

Al Hilal had tried to sign PSG’s France international Kylian Mbappe, who was reinstated into the Paris club’s first team on Sunday.

The Saudi side were also reportedly interested in Argentinian Lionel Messi who opted to join Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami.

The most successful club in Saudi Arabia and Asia, Al Hilal have won 66 trophies and hold the record for league and Asian Champions League titles, with 18 and four of them respectively.

Strengthening the squad is a priority for the Riyadh-based club, as the Saudi Public Investment Fund announced in June an investment and privatisation project for sports clubs involving league champions Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

The Saudi Pro League season kicked off on Friday after spending close to half a billion dollars luring a host of top players and coaches from European powerhouses.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr last season soon after the World Cup in a deal which made him the highest-paid athlete on the planet, while Al Ittihad signed Karim Benzema from Real Madrid.

Champions League winners Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy and Roberto Firmino have all signed for Al Ahli.

ACB name Milap Mewada as national team’s new batting coach

3 days ago

August 12, 2023

(Last Updated On: August 12, 2023)

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has appointed Milap Pradeepkumar Mewada, a former Indian first-class cricketer, as the national team’s new batting coach.  

According to a statement issued by the ACB on Saturday, Mewada has already joined the squad in Sri Lanka ahead of Afghanistan vs Pakistan three-match ODI Series. 

He “has been offered a full-time contract after careful consideration of his recent stint with the Afghanistan squad during the recent training camp in Abu Dhabi and the Bangladesh tour in July,” ACB stated.

Mewada played for Baroda and the West Zone teams from 1996 to 2005, appearing in 11 FC and 26 List A games; 79 dismissals have been recorded by the wicket-keeper batter over the course of his playing career.

He has also served as the Head Coach of the Men’s Senior State Teams for the Hyderabad Cricket Association, Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh, and Jammu Kashmir Cricket Association, respectively.

Milap has been part of the coaching setup with the VVS Sporting Academy and the Baroda Cricket Associations. He has a total of 32 years of combined playing and multi-dimensional cricket coaching experience. 

The announcement comes ahead of major events over the next few months which includes the series against Pakistan in Sri Lanka from August 22 and the Asia Cup and the World Cup. 

Afghan athlete wins gold at taekwondo championships

3 days ago

August 12, 2023

(Last Updated On: August 12, 2023)

Ali Akbar Amiri, a member of Afghanistan’s national taekwondo team, has grabbed gold at the 2023 Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships.

Amiri secured first place in the men’s +87kg category of the tournament after beating Nigeria’s Abdoul Issoufou.

Issouffou won silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics, which was the best result ever by a Nigerian at the Olympic Games.

He has won gold medals at several other major tournaments including World Taekwondo Championships, African Championships and African Games.

Afghanistan’s Amiri also defeated rivals from Canada, Kazakhstan and South Korea in the Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships.

It was the first time that an Afghan athlete won gold at this tournament.

Afghanistan to face Mozambique after drawing with Czech Republic in Continental Futsal Championship

1 week ago

August 8, 2023

(Last Updated On: August 8, 2023)

Afghanistan drew with the Czech Republic 4-4 on Monday and will face Mozambique in their next match of 2023 Continental Futsal Championship in Bangkok on Tuesday.

This match will start at 2:30 pm (Afghanistan time).

Afghanistan is in the 66th place in the world futsal ranking, and Mozambique is in the 74th place.

Six teams have participated in the Continental Futsal Championship, which are Afghanistan, Czech Republic, Mozambique, Myanmar, Thailand and Solomon Islands.

