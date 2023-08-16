Asia Cup fever mounts as thrilling tournament looms

(Last Updated On: August 16, 2023)

With the Asia Cup 2023 just around the corner, cricket fans are buzzing with excitement as teams start announcing their squads for what will no doubt be a thrilling battle for the title between participating countries.

So far, a number of squads have been announced but Afghan fans will need to be patient to hear which cricketers will make the lineup.

Ariana Television (ATN), which secured the rights to broadcast this thrilling tournament, has meanwhile finalized its broadcasting schedule.

Fans across the country can tune in daily, from 1:30 pm on August 30 to watch each match live – right through to the final, which will take place in Colombo on September 17.

Six teams will take part in this year’s tournament – three teams in two groups. India, Nepal, and Pakistan are in Group A; while Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are in Group B.

Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh have so far announced their squads for the Asia Cup 2023, with the remaining teams expected to unveil theirs imminently.

But as the cricketing world gears up for the tournament, Afghanistan fans are hoping its squad boasts experienced players that can take the team to the finals.

Afghanistan’s first match in the Group Stage will be on September 3 in Lahore, Pakistan, against Bangladesh. The team will then play Sri Lanka, also in Lahore, on September 5.

