Man City wins UEFA Super Cup by beating Sevilla in a penalty shootout

Published

7 hours ago

on

(Last Updated On: August 17, 2023)

Manchester City marked its first appearance in the UEFA Super Cup by beating Sevilla 5-4 in a penalty shootout on Wednesday to add another piece of silverware to its vast haul under manager Pep Guardiola.

After a 1-1 draw in regulation time and then nine successful spot kicks in the shootout, Nemanja Gudelj struck his attempt against the crossbar to hand City victory inside Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, Associated Press reported.

It was the 15th trophy won by City in Guardiola’s reign that started in 2016 and made up for the loss to Arsenal in a penalty shootout in the Community Shield 10 days ago.

“The manager made it so clear to us before the game how much he wants to win this trophy,” City midfielder Jack Grealish said about the annual match between last season’s winners of the Champions League (City) and Europa League (Sevilla). “You want to win everything anyway but that gave us more of an urge. This club has never won it. It’s a brilliant feeling.”

Youssef En-Nesyri’s towering header gave Sevilla the lead in the 25th minute of a match played in stifling heat and humidity in Athens.

City equalized through a header by winger Cole Palmer in the 63rd as the European champions dominated the second half, with star striker Erling Haaland staying on the field for the whole game despite a big Premier League match against Newcastle coming up on Saturday.

Guardiola became the second manager, after Carlo Ancelotti, to win the Super Cup four times and the first to win it with three different teams after doing so at Bayern Munich (2013) and Barcelona (2009, 2011).

Kyle Walker lifted the cup amid ticker tape and chants of “Champions” by his City teammates on the stage in the middle of the field. It is becoming a familiar sight, with the club having won the Premier League-FA Cup-Champions League treble last season for the first time.

This season might be tougher for Guardiola and City, with the match perhaps highlighting the team’s need for more creativity and goal threat following the offseason departures of Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez and an injury to Kevin De Bruyne that could sideline him for up to four months.

Palmer could be one answer, with the 21-year-old academy product impressing as City’s most dangerous player and nodding in from Rodri’s cross to add to his goal in the Community Shield. He should get more game time this season on the right wing following Mahrez’s move to Saudi Arabia.

“This guy is incredible and he’s got good players to learn off and the best manager in the world,” Walker said of Palmer. “He needs to keep going, keep his feet on the floor like he has been and keep scoring goals. If he keeps improving, he’ll be fine.”

Sevilla occasionally troubled City on the break and off one such foray forward, En-Nesyri got in between Nathan Ake and Josko Gvardiol — making his first start for City — and leaping high to power in a header from Marcos Acuña’s left-wing cross.

City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes pulled off two saves from En-Nesyri in the second half, either side of Palmer’s goal, and didn’t need to make a save in the shootout.

Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Mateo Kovacic, Grealish and Walker converted City’s penalties, while Lucas Ocampos, Rafa Mir, Ivan Rakitic and Gonzalo Montiel netted for Sevilla.

Sevilla, which won the Europa League for the seventh time last season, has won just one of its seven appearances in the Super Cup. That was back in 2006 on its debut.

“It’s really frustrating for us, but I’m proud of my teammates,” Sevilla forward Erik Lamela said. “The team did a good job, we ran a lot against a very, very good team.”

Sport

Asia Cup fever mounts as thrilling tournament looms

Published

1 day ago

on

August 16, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: August 16, 2023)

With the Asia Cup 2023 just around the corner, cricket fans are buzzing with excitement as teams start announcing their squads for what will no doubt be a thrilling battle for the title between participating countries.

So far, a number of squads have been announced but Afghan fans will need to be patient to hear which cricketers will make the lineup.

Ariana Television (ATN), which secured the rights to broadcast this thrilling tournament, has meanwhile finalized its broadcasting schedule.

Fans across the country can tune in daily, from 1:30 pm on August 30 to watch each match live – right through to the final, which will take place in Colombo on September 17.

Six teams will take part in this year’s tournament – three teams in two groups. India, Nepal, and Pakistan are in Group A; while Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are in Group B.

Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh have so far announced their squads for the Asia Cup 2023, with the remaining teams expected to unveil theirs imminently.

But as the cricketing world gears up for the tournament, Afghanistan fans are hoping its squad boasts experienced players that can take the team to the finals.

Afghanistan’s first match in the Group Stage will be on September 3 in Lahore, Pakistan, against Bangladesh. The team will then play Sri Lanka, also in Lahore, on September 5.

CLICK HERE for the full broadcasting schedule

Sport

Neymar set for Saudi’s Al Hilal after PSG agree deal

Published

2 days ago

on

August 15, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: August 15, 2023)

Brazil forward Neymar is headed for Saudi Arabia after Pro League side Al Hilal agreed a two-year deal with Paris St Germain, Saudi state media reported on Monday.

There was no immediate comment from the Ligue 1 champions, owned by Qatar Sports Investments, but French newspaper L’Equipe said the deal could net 31-year-old Neymar 160 million euros ($175 million).

The transfer fee was reported to be about 90 million euros plus add-ons and subject to completing a medical.

Sources close to the operation told Reuters that Neymar was having a medical in Paris on Monday and was expected to arrive in Riyadh on Wednesday to be presented to fans at King Fahd Stadium.

Al Hilal, managed by Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, play Al Fayha on Saturday with Neymar expected to wear the number 10 shirt.

Neymar, who joined PSG in 2017 from Spanish club Barcelona for a world record transfer fee of 222 million euros ($243 million), missed PSG’s league opener against Lorient on Saturday due to a viral infection.

The Brazilian was contracted to stay in the French capital until 2025 and has 118 goals in 173 appearances, capturing numerous trophies including five Ligue 1 titles, but is no longer considered a key player in coach Luis Enrique’s squad.

Multiple sources said he had hoped to return to Barcelona on a loan agreement but the Spanish side’s financial issues had made that unaffordable.

Al Hilal had tried to sign PSG’s France international Kylian Mbappe, who was reinstated into the Paris club’s first team on Sunday.

The Saudi side were also reportedly interested in Argentinian Lionel Messi who opted to join Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami.

The most successful club in Saudi Arabia and Asia, Al Hilal have won 66 trophies and hold the record for league and Asian Champions League titles, with 18 and four of them respectively.

Strengthening the squad is a priority for the Riyadh-based club, as the Saudi Public Investment Fund announced in June an investment and privatisation project for sports clubs involving league champions Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

The Saudi Pro League season kicked off on Friday after spending close to half a billion dollars luring a host of top players and coaches from European powerhouses.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr last season soon after the World Cup in a deal which made him the highest-paid athlete on the planet, while Al Ittihad signed Karim Benzema from Real Madrid.

Champions League winners Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy and Roberto Firmino have all signed for Al Ahli.

Sport

ACB name Milap Mewada as national team’s new batting coach

Published

5 days ago

on

August 12, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: August 12, 2023)

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has appointed Milap Pradeepkumar Mewada, a former Indian first-class cricketer, as the national team’s new batting coach.  

According to a statement issued by the ACB on Saturday, Mewada has already joined the squad in Sri Lanka ahead of Afghanistan vs Pakistan three-match ODI Series. 

He “has been offered a full-time contract after careful consideration of his recent stint with the Afghanistan squad during the recent training camp in Abu Dhabi and the Bangladesh tour in July,” ACB stated.

Mewada played for Baroda and the West Zone teams from 1996 to 2005, appearing in 11 FC and 26 List A games; 79 dismissals have been recorded by the wicket-keeper batter over the course of his playing career.

He has also served as the Head Coach of the Men’s Senior State Teams for the Hyderabad Cricket Association, Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh, and Jammu Kashmir Cricket Association, respectively.

Milap has been part of the coaching setup with the VVS Sporting Academy and the Baroda Cricket Associations. He has a total of 32 years of combined playing and multi-dimensional cricket coaching experience. 

The announcement comes ahead of major events over the next few months which includes the series against Pakistan in Sri Lanka from August 22 and the Asia Cup and the World Cup. 

