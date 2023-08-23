International Sports
Silva signs new Man City contract after snubbing Barcelona and PSG
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has signed a fresh three-year deal with Manchester City, rejecting advances from both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.
Fresh off the back of winning the treble last season, Silva has racked up a whopping 308 appearances so far for Pep Guardiola’s side, notably netting twice as City romped their way to Champions League glory for the first time last season, Goal reported Wednesday.
Speaking to the club’s official channels on Wednesday, Silva said: “I’ve had six incredible years at Manchester City and I’m delighted to extend my time here. Winning the Treble last season was extremely special and it’s exciting to be part of a squad where there is such a hunger and passion.
“Success makes you want even more, and this Club gives me that opportunity to keep on winning. I love the manager, my team-mates and the fans and hope we can share even more great memories in the coming years,” he said.
Having won both of their opening two games of the season, City face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday, hoping to extend their unbeaten start to the new campaign.
International Sports
Liverpool’s Mac Allister has red card overturned
Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister had his red card against Bournemouth overturned on Tuesday after the Reds appealed against the controversial dismissal.
Mac Allister was dismissed by referee Thomas Bramall after catching Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie on the foot in the 58th minute of Liverpool’s 3-1 win in the Premier League on Saturday, AFP reported.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was furious with the decision and claimed Mac Allister’s absence for much of the second half should be the only punishment the Argentine World Cup winner faced.
“After the game I saw it back. I think if you have a list of points, what we need to give a red card, besides contact there’s nothing else, no other boxes ticked,” Klopp said on Saturday.
“It’s a decision we all agree if he gives a yellow card VAR would not overturn it and if he gives a red card VAR will not overturn it because contact means it’s not a clear and obvious mistake.”
Mac Allister would have been suspended for three games if the ban had been upheld, but now he is free to return to the team.
“An independent regulatory commission has removed Alexis Mac Allister’s three-match suspension following a claim of wrongful dismissal,” a Football Association spokesperson said.
“The Liverpool midfielder was sent off for serious foul play during their Premier League game against Bournemouth on Saturday, Aug 19.”
Liverpool responded to the FA decision by saying: “A club appeal against the suspension has now been upheld by an independent regulatory commission, meaning Mac Allister is eligible for selection when the Reds travel to Newcastle United on Sunday.”
International Sports
Former football star Thierry Henry to coach France at 2024 Olympics
Thierry Henry was on Monday named as coach of France’s Under-21s and will be in charge of the team competing at next year’s Olympics in Paris.
The 46-year-old former Arsenal and France striker replaces Sylvain Ripoll and returns to management after leaving his role as Belgium assistant following last year’s World Cup.
Henry, who won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 with France, has struggled to hit the same heights in coaching that he reached as a player, AFP reported.
He lasted barely three months as Monaco coach in the 2018-19 season and stepped down at MLS club Montreal Impact in February 2021 after just over a year at the helm.
He has also worked previously with Arsenal’s youth teams and twice served on the Belgium coaching staff, helping the country finish third at the 2018 World Cup.
Henry, scorer of 51 goals in 123 games for France, has been working as a TV consultant in recent times.
He could have a team built around Kylian Mbappé at the Olympics, with the France captain making no secret of his desire to play at the tournament, which is largely reserved for players aged 23 or younger.
Henry’s first match as France Under-21 coach is a friendly against Denmark in Nancy on September 7, four days before his team’s opening Euro 2025 qualifier away to Slovenia.
International Sports
Bangladesh’s Ebadot ruled out of Asia Cup
Bangladesh fast bowler Ebadot Hossain has been ruled out of the ODI Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka with a knee injury, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said Tuesday.
The 29-year-old right-arm quick bowler sustained the injury during the one-day international series against Afghanistan last month.
The BCB said he had not made the expected recovery to be considered for the six-nation Asia Cup but hoped he would be fit to play the upcoming ODI World Cup, Reuters reported.
BCB chief physician Debashis Chowdhury said in a statement Ebadot’s anterior cruciate ligament injury required further treatment.
The Asia Cup is scheduled from August 30 to September 17, while the World Cup opens in India on October 5.
“Considering the importance of the Bangladesh team’s next major event… the BCB is committed to exploring every safe medical option available for getting Ebadot back to full fitness,” Chowdhury said.
The BCB has called up uncapped pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib as Ebadot’s replacement. The 20-year-old has taken 57 wickets from 37 List A matches, including nine wickets in three matches in the recent Emerging Men’s Asia Cup.
Sakib’s inclusion means there are five players in the squad from the 2020 ICC U19 World Cup-winning team.
Tawhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain and Tanzid Hasan Tamim are the others included in the Asia Cup squad.
Bangladesh will play alongside Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Group B of the Asia Cup.
