Silva signs new Man City contract after snubbing Barcelona and PSG

(Last Updated On: August 23, 2023)

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has signed a fresh three-year deal with Manchester City, rejecting advances from both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Fresh off the back of winning the treble last season, Silva has racked up a whopping 308 appearances so far for Pep Guardiola’s side, notably netting twice as City romped their way to Champions League glory for the first time last season, Goal reported Wednesday.

Speaking to the club’s official channels on Wednesday, Silva said: “I’ve had six incredible years at Manchester City and I’m delighted to extend my time here. Winning the Treble last season was extremely special and it’s exciting to be part of a squad where there is such a hunger and passion.

“Success makes you want even more, and this Club gives me that opportunity to keep on winning. I love the manager, my team-mates and the fans and hope we can share even more great memories in the coming years,” he said.

Having won both of their opening two games of the season, City face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday, hoping to extend their unbeaten start to the new campaign.