Al-Nassr to face Persepolis in Asian Champions League opener
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr will kick off their Asian Champions League group stage challenge in Tehran against Iran’s Persepolis next month while title holders Urawa Red Diamonds will take on Chinese champions Wuhan Three Towns.
Japan’s Urawa, who had to defeat Hong Kong’s Lee Man in a playoff to secure their place in Thursday’s draw in Kuala Lumpur, will also face 2021 runners-up Pohang Steelers from South Korea and Vietnam’s Hanoi FC in Group J, Reuters reported.
Al-Nassr also had to qualify through the playoffs and, after a late 4-2 win over Shabab Al-Ahli of the United Arab Emirates, the Luis Castro coached outfit will also play Qatar’s Al-Duhail and FC Istiklol from Tajikistan in Group E.
Four-time winners Al-Hilal, who signed Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain last week, will start their challenge in Group D against Navbahor of Uzbekistan before taking on Iran’s FC Nassaji Mazandaran and Mumbai City from India.
The group phase of the continental competition will kick off on Sept. 18 and sees clubs divided into five groups each in the western and eastern regions.
Winners of the 10 groups will advance to the knockout rounds alongside the three best runners-up in the western and eastern halves of the draw.
The knockout rounds will commence on Feb. 12 with the final, played between the best club from their respective sides of the continent, to be held over two home-and-away legs on May 11 and 18.
Asian Champions League Group Stage Draw:
Group A: Pakhtakor (UZB), Al-Fayha (KSA), Ahal FC (TKM), Al-Ain (UAE)
Group B: Al-Sadd (QAT), FC Nasaf (UZB), Al-Faisaly (JOR), Sharjah FC (UAE)
Group C: Al-Ittihad (KSA), Sepahan (IRN), Air Force Club (IRQ), AGMK FC (UZB)
Group D: Al-Hilal (KSA), FC Nassaji Mazandaran (IRN), Mumbai City (IND), Navbahor (UZB)
Group E: Persepolis (IRN), Al-Duhail (QAT), FC Istiklol (TJK), Al-Nassr (KSA)
Group F: Jeonbuk Motors (KOR), Bangkok United (THA), Lion City Sailors (SIN), Kitchee (HKG)
Group G: Yokohama F Marinos (JPN), Shandong Taishan (CHN), Kaya FC-Iloilo (PHI), Incheon United (KOR)
Group H: Buriram United (THA), Ventforet Kofu (JPN), Melbourne City (AUS), Zhejiang FC (CHN)
Group I: Ulsan Hyundai (KOR), Kawasaki Frontale (JPN), Johor Darul Ta’zim (MAS), BG Pathum United (THA)
Group J: Wuhan Three Towns (CHN), Pohang Steelers (KOR), Hanoi FC (VIE), Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)
Silva signs new Man City contract after snubbing Barcelona and PSG
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has signed a fresh three-year deal with Manchester City, rejecting advances from both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.
Fresh off the back of winning the treble last season, Silva has racked up a whopping 308 appearances so far for Pep Guardiola’s side, notably netting twice as City romped their way to Champions League glory for the first time last season, Goal reported Wednesday.
Speaking to the club’s official channels on Wednesday, Silva said: “I’ve had six incredible years at Manchester City and I’m delighted to extend my time here. Winning the Treble last season was extremely special and it’s exciting to be part of a squad where there is such a hunger and passion.
“Success makes you want even more, and this Club gives me that opportunity to keep on winning. I love the manager, my team-mates and the fans and hope we can share even more great memories in the coming years,” he said.
Having won both of their opening two games of the season, City face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday, hoping to extend their unbeaten start to the new campaign.
Liverpool’s Mac Allister has red card overturned
Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister had his red card against Bournemouth overturned on Tuesday after the Reds appealed against the controversial dismissal.
Mac Allister was dismissed by referee Thomas Bramall after catching Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie on the foot in the 58th minute of Liverpool’s 3-1 win in the Premier League on Saturday, AFP reported.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was furious with the decision and claimed Mac Allister’s absence for much of the second half should be the only punishment the Argentine World Cup winner faced.
“After the game I saw it back. I think if you have a list of points, what we need to give a red card, besides contact there’s nothing else, no other boxes ticked,” Klopp said on Saturday.
“It’s a decision we all agree if he gives a yellow card VAR would not overturn it and if he gives a red card VAR will not overturn it because contact means it’s not a clear and obvious mistake.”
Mac Allister would have been suspended for three games if the ban had been upheld, but now he is free to return to the team.
“An independent regulatory commission has removed Alexis Mac Allister’s three-match suspension following a claim of wrongful dismissal,” a Football Association spokesperson said.
“The Liverpool midfielder was sent off for serious foul play during their Premier League game against Bournemouth on Saturday, Aug 19.”
Liverpool responded to the FA decision by saying: “A club appeal against the suspension has now been upheld by an independent regulatory commission, meaning Mac Allister is eligible for selection when the Reds travel to Newcastle United on Sunday.”
Former football star Thierry Henry to coach France at 2024 Olympics
Thierry Henry was on Monday named as coach of France’s Under-21s and will be in charge of the team competing at next year’s Olympics in Paris.
The 46-year-old former Arsenal and France striker replaces Sylvain Ripoll and returns to management after leaving his role as Belgium assistant following last year’s World Cup.
Henry, who won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 with France, has struggled to hit the same heights in coaching that he reached as a player, AFP reported.
He lasted barely three months as Monaco coach in the 2018-19 season and stepped down at MLS club Montreal Impact in February 2021 after just over a year at the helm.
He has also worked previously with Arsenal’s youth teams and twice served on the Belgium coaching staff, helping the country finish third at the 2018 World Cup.
Henry, scorer of 51 goals in 123 games for France, has been working as a TV consultant in recent times.
He could have a team built around Kylian Mbappé at the Olympics, with the France captain making no secret of his desire to play at the tournament, which is largely reserved for players aged 23 or younger.
Henry’s first match as France Under-21 coach is a friendly against Denmark in Nancy on September 7, four days before his team’s opening Euro 2025 qualifier away to Slovenia.
