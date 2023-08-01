Afghanistan to host Pakistan for a three-match ODI series in August

(Last Updated On: August 1, 2023)

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced Monday the itinerary for the three-match ODI series against Pakistan, which is set to be played from August 22 to 26 in Sri Lanka.

The three ODI matches are scheduled for August 22nd, 24th, and 26th, and will take place in two separate venues in Sri Lanka. The first two matches are set to be held in Hambantota, whereas the third and final match will be played in Colombo.

This series will play a crucial part in preparing Afghanistan for the highly anticipated ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 which are scheduled to be held in the next few months.

ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said that they are confident of doing well and putting on a fine cricketing show during the series. He added: “Our previous ODI assignment was a 2-1 series victory in our away tour to Bangladesh, which has boosted the team’s morale for the Pakistan Series. We are satisfied with our preparations for the Asia Cup as we have featured in multiple ODI commitments in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh recently, and playing Pakistan, in Sri Lanka, will help our squad to read the conditions and further prepare for the event”.

Ashraf also expressed hope that the series against Pakistan will significantly contribute to the team’s preparation for the upcoming ACC Men’s Asia Cup and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Afghanistan is all set to host Pakistan for the 2nd time this year after securing a 2-1 series victory in a three T20I match series earlier this year in Sharjah.