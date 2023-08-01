Sport
Afghanistan to host Pakistan for a three-match ODI series in August
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced Monday the itinerary for the three-match ODI series against Pakistan, which is set to be played from August 22 to 26 in Sri Lanka.
The three ODI matches are scheduled for August 22nd, 24th, and 26th, and will take place in two separate venues in Sri Lanka. The first two matches are set to be held in Hambantota, whereas the third and final match will be played in Colombo.
This series will play a crucial part in preparing Afghanistan for the highly anticipated ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 which are scheduled to be held in the next few months.
ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said that they are confident of doing well and putting on a fine cricketing show during the series. He added: “Our previous ODI assignment was a 2-1 series victory in our away tour to Bangladesh, which has boosted the team’s morale for the Pakistan Series. We are satisfied with our preparations for the Asia Cup as we have featured in multiple ODI commitments in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh recently, and playing Pakistan, in Sri Lanka, will help our squad to read the conditions and further prepare for the event”.
Ashraf also expressed hope that the series against Pakistan will significantly contribute to the team’s preparation for the upcoming ACC Men’s Asia Cup and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
Afghanistan is all set to host Pakistan for the 2nd time this year after securing a 2-1 series victory in a three T20I match series earlier this year in Sharjah.
Sport
Afghanistan runners-up at CAFA Futsal Cup 2023
Afghanistan defeated Turkmenistan 3-2 to secure second position in the CAFA Futsal Cup 2023 on Sunday.
The six-nation tournament, hosted by Tajikistan, was won by Iran which defeated the hosts 1-0 in their last match. Uzbekistan came third.
Afghanistan’s Abdul Ghafar Safi who was declared best player of the match against Turkmenistan, said: “Unfortunately we couldn’t overcome Iran so that we could become champions, but runner-up is not a low position and I would like to congratulate the entire nation for securing the position.”
“CAFA tournament includes powerful teams of Asia. Fortunately, for the first time Afghan athletes managed to become runners-up in the tournament. I would like to congratulate the entire nation for it. It is a great achievement for our national futsal team,” said Mohammad Yusuf Kargar, head of Afghanistan Football Federation.
Sport
KPL2023: Atal smashes jaw-dropping seven sixes in a row
Fans were stunned on Saturday when Afghanistan batter Sediqullah Atal smashed a whopping seven sixes in one over (with a no-ball) to scalp an impressive 48 runs.
Atal smashed left-arm spinner Amir Zazai for 48 runs in the 19th over of his team Shaheen Hunters’ innings.
Hunters were on 158 for six when they were to go to the 19th over, with Atal, captaining the side, on 71 off 43 balls. Zazai was coming back to bowl his final over of the innings after conceding 31 runs and taking a wicket in his three overs.
Atal smashed the first ball of the over for a six, which was called a no-ball. Zazai then conceded five wides before Atal smashed another six off a free hit yet again. He then sent the next five balls for as many maximums to power his team past 200 and also reached his century off just 48 balls in the process.
Zazai’s figures read as one for 79 in four overs, thanks to him being hit for 48 runs by Atal. Hunters eventually made a massive 213 for six with Atal unbeaten on a 56-ball 118, laced with seven fours and ten sixes.
Atal, the left-handed batter has one T20I appearance for Afghanistan, against Pakistan in March this year.
In reply, Defenders were skittled for 121 in 18.3 overs as Hunters registered a thumping 92-run victory.
Stay Tuned to enjoy each match live
Ariana Television Network (ATN) has the rights to produce and broadcast the new T20 domestic cricket league tournament, which will run through to August 2.
The new league, aptly named Kabul Premier League – or KPL2023 – is being played at the Ayobi Sports Complex and consists of five franchises. Teams will play through the season with the top four going through to the playoffs and then the finals.
Each team comprises 16 players and the tournament will run for at least eight days in July each year.
For the most part, two matches will be held a day and ATN will broadcast both.
This includes terrestrial broadcasts and digital.
This latest scoop is one of a growing list of exciting sporting events that ATN has lined up for its loyal fans and supporters.
To watch Sunday’s exciting matches, be sure to tune in to Ariana Television from 8am.
Click the link below for the full broadcasting schedule:
Sport
Kabul Zalmi crush Shamshad Eagles by 73 runs in KPL
Kabul Zalmi defeated Shamshad Eagles by 73 runs in the 8th match of Kabul Premier League on Friday.
Batting first after winning the toss, Kabul posted 185-9 as they played all the mandated 20 overs at Ayobi Cricket Stadium in Kabul.
Mohammad Akram top scored with 55 off 34, followed by wMohammad Sabir who added 34 off 28 balls.
In reply, Shamshad Eagles made 112 before they were all out in the 16 overs. Captain Darwish Rasooli’s 30 was their highest individual score.
Player of the match award went to Samiullah Shinwari who claimed four wickets conceding 33 runs in four overs.
Sharafuddin Ashraf took three wickets giving away only three runs in three overs he bowled.
Stay Tuned to enjoy each match live
Ariana Television Network (ATN) has the rights to produce and broadcast the new T20 domestic cricket league tournament, which will run through to August 2.
The new league, aptly named Kabul Premier League – or KPL2023 – is being played at the Ayobi Sports Complex and consists of five franchises. Teams will play through the season with the top four going through to the playoffs and then the finals.
Each team comprises 16 players and the tournament will run for at least eight days in July each year.
For the most part, two matches will be held a day and ATN will broadcast both.
This includes terrestrial broadcasts and digital.
This latest scoop is one of a growing list of exciting sporting events that ATN has lined up for its loyal fans and supporters.
To watch today’s exciting matches, be sure to tune in to Ariana Television from 8am.
Click the link below for the full broadcasting schedule:
Finance ministry recruits top graduates of universities
Factory in Nangarhar produces 50,000 plastic bags a day
Acting commerce minister heads to Kazakhstan
IEA welcomes World Bank’s report on Afghanistan’s economic situation
Afghanistan to host Pakistan for a three-match ODI series in August
Scotland stuns Zimbabwe, secures clash with Dutch for World Cup spot
Kandahar grapes being exported to Pakistan daily
Gurbaz, Zadran tons power Afghanistan to 142-run win over Bangladesh
Four killed, two injured in Philadelphia shooting
ATN secures rights to produce, broadcast new T20 league
Tahawol: UAE’s effort for ensuring peace, prosperity in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Decline in world’s aid to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan-US talks in Doha discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-US relations discussed
Tahawol: IEA delegation visiting US officials in Doha discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
New Taiwan weapons package to be announced soon: US officials
-
Latest News4 days ago
Balkh farmers report poor grape harvests this year
-
Sport4 days ago
Hambantota set to host ODI series between Afghanistan, Pakistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kuwait releases 3 Afghan prisoners
-
Latest News3 days ago
After two-year suspension, US and EU carriers allowed to overfly Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
KPL: Kabul Zalmi defeats Pamir Stars by 8 wickets
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
NASA power outage temporarily halts contact with space station
-
Climate Change3 days ago
Melting glacier ice reveals frozen body of climber who vanished 37 years ago