Afghanistan runners-up at CAFA Futsal Cup 2023
Afghanistan defeated Turkmenistan 3-2 to secure second position in the CAFA Futsal Cup 2023 on Sunday.
The six-nation tournament, hosted by Tajikistan, was won by Iran which defeated the hosts 1-0 in their last match. Uzbekistan came third.
Afghanistan’s Abdul Ghafar Safi who was declared best player of the match against Turkmenistan, said: “Unfortunately we couldn’t overcome Iran so that we could become champions, but runner-up is not a low position and I would like to congratulate the entire nation for securing the position.”
“CAFA tournament includes powerful teams of Asia. Fortunately, for the first time Afghan athletes managed to become runners-up in the tournament. I would like to congratulate the entire nation for it. It is a great achievement for our national futsal team,” said Mohammad Yusuf Kargar, head of Afghanistan Football Federation.
KPL2023: Atal smashes jaw-dropping seven sixes in a row
Fans were stunned on Saturday when Afghanistan batter Sediqullah Atal smashed a whopping seven sixes in one over (with a no-ball) to scalp an impressive 48 runs.
Atal smashed left-arm spinner Amir Zazai for 48 runs in the 19th over of his team Shaheen Hunters’ innings.
Hunters were on 158 for six when they were to go to the 19th over, with Atal, captaining the side, on 71 off 43 balls. Zazai was coming back to bowl his final over of the innings after conceding 31 runs and taking a wicket in his three overs.
Atal smashed the first ball of the over for a six, which was called a no-ball. Zazai then conceded five wides before Atal smashed another six off a free hit yet again. He then sent the next five balls for as many maximums to power his team past 200 and also reached his century off just 48 balls in the process.
Zazai’s figures read as one for 79 in four overs, thanks to him being hit for 48 runs by Atal. Hunters eventually made a massive 213 for six with Atal unbeaten on a 56-ball 118, laced with seven fours and ten sixes.
Atal, the left-handed batter has one T20I appearance for Afghanistan, against Pakistan in March this year.
In reply, Defenders were skittled for 121 in 18.3 overs as Hunters registered a thumping 92-run victory.
Stay Tuned to enjoy each match live
Ariana Television Network (ATN) has the rights to produce and broadcast the new T20 domestic cricket league tournament, which will run through to August 2.
The new league, aptly named Kabul Premier League – or KPL2023 – is being played at the Ayobi Sports Complex and consists of five franchises. Teams will play through the season with the top four going through to the playoffs and then the finals.
Each team comprises 16 players and the tournament will run for at least eight days in July each year.
For the most part, two matches will be held a day and ATN will broadcast both.
This includes terrestrial broadcasts and digital.
This latest scoop is one of a growing list of exciting sporting events that ATN has lined up for its loyal fans and supporters.
To watch Sunday’s exciting matches, be sure to tune in to Ariana Television from 8am.
Click the link below for the full broadcasting schedule:
Kabul Zalmi crush Shamshad Eagles by 73 runs in KPL
Kabul Zalmi defeated Shamshad Eagles by 73 runs in the 8th match of Kabul Premier League on Friday.
Batting first after winning the toss, Kabul posted 185-9 as they played all the mandated 20 overs at Ayobi Cricket Stadium in Kabul.
Mohammad Akram top scored with 55 off 34, followed by wMohammad Sabir who added 34 off 28 balls.
In reply, Shamshad Eagles made 112 before they were all out in the 16 overs. Captain Darwish Rasooli’s 30 was their highest individual score.
Player of the match award went to Samiullah Shinwari who claimed four wickets conceding 33 runs in four overs.
Sharafuddin Ashraf took three wickets giving away only three runs in three overs he bowled.
Stay Tuned to enjoy each match live
Ariana Television Network (ATN) has the rights to produce and broadcast the new T20 domestic cricket league tournament, which will run through to August 2.
The new league, aptly named Kabul Premier League – or KPL2023 – is being played at the Ayobi Sports Complex and consists of five franchises. Teams will play through the season with the top four going through to the playoffs and then the finals.
Each team comprises 16 players and the tournament will run for at least eight days in July each year.
For the most part, two matches will be held a day and ATN will broadcast both.
This includes terrestrial broadcasts and digital.
This latest scoop is one of a growing list of exciting sporting events that ATN has lined up for its loyal fans and supporters.
To watch today’s exciting matches, be sure to tune in to Ariana Television from 8am.
Click the link below for the full broadcasting schedule:
KPL: Kabul Zalmi defeats Pamir Stars by 8 wickets
The Kabul Premier League (KPL) is well underway and drawing much excitement among cricket supporters around the country.
Thursday’s matches kept Kabul Zalmi on top of the log after they secured their second win of the tournament against Pamir Stars.
While Kabul Zalmi won the toss and elected to bowl first, Pamir Stars made 117 in 20 overs but Kabul Zalmi chased the runs and defeated Pamir Stars by 8 wickets.
So far, Pamir Stars have two wins and one loss to their name, while the Kabul Zalmi have two wins and a share point after the match was rained out with Shaheen Hunters.
Meanwhile, on Thursday in the second match to the day Shamshad Eagles faced Shaheen Hunters where Eagles defeated Hunters by 31 runs.
On Friday, July 28, Kabul Zalmi will take on Shamshad Eagles in the first of two matches. This early morning match will be followed by the second match of the day between Abasin Defenders and Pamir Stars.
Stay Tuned to enjoy each match live
Ariana Television Network (ATN) has the rights to produce and broadcast the new T20 domestic cricket league tournament, which will run through to August 2.
The new league, aptly named Kabul Premier League – or KPL2023 – will be played at the Ayobi Sports Complex and consists of five franchises. Teams will play through the season with the top four going through to the playoffs and then the finals.
Each team will comprise 16 players and the tournament will run for at least eight days in July each year.
In support of local cricket development, ATN is excited to have secured the rights to film, produce and broadcast this tournament, which is certain to help improve the skills of individual players.
For the most part, two matches will be held a day and ATN will broadcast both.
This includes terrestrial broadcasts and digital.
This latest scoop is one of a growing list of exciting sporting events that ATN has lined up for its loyal fans and supporters.
To watch today’s exciting matches, be sure to tune in to Ariana Television from 8am on Friday morning.
Click the link below for the full broadcasting schedule:
