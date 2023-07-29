KPL2023: Atal smashes jaw-dropping seven sixes in a row

(Last Updated On: July 29, 2023)

Fans were stunned on Saturday when Afghanistan batter Sediqullah Atal smashed a whopping seven sixes in one over (with a no-ball) to scalp an impressive 48 runs.

Atal smashed left-arm spinner Amir Zazai for 48 runs in the 19th over of his team Shaheen Hunters’ innings.

Hunters were on 158 for six when they were to go to the 19th over, with Atal, captaining the side, on 71 off 43 balls. Zazai was coming back to bowl his final over of the innings after conceding 31 runs and taking a wicket in his three overs.

Atal smashed the first ball of the over for a six, which was called a no-ball. Zazai then conceded five wides before Atal smashed another six off a free hit yet again. He then sent the next five balls for as many maximums to power his team past 200 and also reached his century off just 48 balls in the process.

Zazai’s figures read as one for 79 in four overs, thanks to him being hit for 48 runs by Atal. Hunters eventually made a massive 213 for six with Atal unbeaten on a 56-ball 118, laced with seven fours and ten sixes.

Atal, the left-handed batter has one T20I appearance for Afghanistan, against Pakistan in March this year.

In reply, Defenders were skittled for 121 in 18.3 overs as Hunters registered a thumping 92-run victory.

Ariana Television Network (ATN) has the rights to produce and broadcast the new T20 domestic cricket league tournament, which will run through to August 2.

The new league, aptly named Kabul Premier League – or KPL2023 – is being played at the Ayobi Sports Complex and consists of five franchises. Teams will play through the season with the top four going through to the playoffs and then the finals.

Each team comprises 16 players and the tournament will run for at least eight days in July each year.

For the most part, two matches will be held a day and ATN will broadcast both.

This includes terrestrial broadcasts and digital.

This latest scoop is one of a growing list of exciting sporting events that ATN has lined up for its loyal fans and supporters.

To watch Sunday's exciting matches, be sure to tune in to Ariana Television from 8am.

