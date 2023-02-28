Business
Afghanistan turns back 24 tankers carrying low-grade fuel from Iran
Abu Nasr Farahi land port authorities in Farah province have turned back 24 fuel tankers carrying low-grade fuel from Iran after tests revealed the oil did not meet minimum required standards.
The Directorate of Information and Culture of Farah province said in a statement that the National Standards Agency of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) sent the trucks back to Iran.
The directorate reiterated that low-grade fuel will not be permitted to enter the country.
This is a recurring problem for border control staff who have turned back dozens of tankers in the past – all for carrying fuel that does not meet the minimum required standard.
Afghanistan’s National Standards Authority meanwhile said that last week, 22 tankers carrying low-quality from Iran were returned to through Islam Qala port.
Finance ministry scraps ‘permit form’ for imports of perishable goods
The Ministry of Finance (MoF) says it has done away with the import permit form needed for fruits and vegetables so that perishable goods do not spoil.
MoF officials said that from now on, permit forms will not be needed to import perishable goods and that inter-provincial transport of these goods will also be allowed within 15 days without the need for permits forms. I
“As fresh fruits and vegetables are perishable goods and face the risk of spoiling during transportation, as a result of which traders face great financial problems; therefore, to solve this problem, the General Directorate of Customs of the Ministry of Finance decided to cancel the need for forms for perishable goods such as fruits and vegetables in all customs [units],” said Ahmad Wali Haqmal, a spokesman for the finance ministry.
Meanwhile, investors welcomed this decision of the finance ministry, saying that by scrapping the need for the permit form, the process of exporting and importing fruits and vegetables will be facilitated and investors will invest more in this sector.
“As more facilities are provided for perishable goods in the ports, the investment in this sector will grow,” said Mirwais Hajizadeh, an investor.
The finance ministry has also said that the Directorate of Customs is trying to address other problems traders have based on the laws and to provide more facilities for them at the country’s customs offices.
Efforts underway to expand exports via air corridors: MoIC
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) says in order to increase exports and trade facilities, it will increase the volume of exports through air corridors.
Nooruddin Azizi, the minister of MoIC, said Sunday that Afghanistan’s export volume to neighboring countries had increased compared to its import volume, and that the ministry would use every means to reduce and control tariffs.
“Our air corridors are open to China and we are trying to open them to other countries as well,” said Azizi.
The MoIC minister meanwhile stated that by using domestic products and investing in Afghanistan’s textile industry, self-sufficiency can be achieved and work will be provided for people.
He added that currently Afghanistan has achieved self-sufficiency in fifty-two sectors and semi-self-sufficiency in fifteen other sectors.
“We have a regular program to revive the former textile sector and we invite those who want to invest in this sector to come and activate our textile industries,” he said.
This comes amid efforts by the Islamic Emirate to expand the air corridors through which carpets, fresh and dry fruits, saffron and pine nuts are exported to different countries.
According to experts, the IEA should expand the land and air corridors to overcome the economic crisis in the country.
Over 800 goods vehicles cross into Afghanistan as Torkham border reopens
Over 800 goods vehicles crossed into Afghanistan on Saturday as the key trade route reopened after a six-day suspension.
Customs officials told Dawn that over 880 trucks carrying goods were cleared through customs before the border reopened.
They said the vehicles with clearance were the first to cross into Afghanistan on Saturday.
In addition, hundreds of vehicles loaded with fresh fruits, coal and soap stone crossed into Pakistan from Afghanistan on Saturday.
Officials at Torkham said a formal meeting between officials from both countries would be held soon to sort out the visa issue facing attendants of Afghan patients needing to cross into Pakistan for medical treatment.
Saturday also saw an influx of pedestrians on both sides of the border.
However, Pakistani officials insisted that they were willing to extend “all kinds” of cooperation to the Afghan people to make the cross-border movement more convenient and hassle-free for them.
