Finance ministry scraps ‘permit form’ for imports of perishable goods

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) says it has done away with the import permit form needed for fruits and vegetables so that perishable goods do not spoil.

MoF officials said that from now on, permit forms will not be needed to import perishable goods and that inter-provincial transport of these goods will also be allowed within 15 days without the need for permits forms. I

“As fresh fruits and vegetables are perishable goods and face the risk of spoiling during transportation, as a result of which traders face great financial problems; therefore, to solve this problem, the General Directorate of Customs of the Ministry of Finance decided to cancel the need for forms for perishable goods such as fruits and vegetables in all customs [units],” said Ahmad Wali Haqmal, a spokesman for the finance ministry.

Meanwhile, investors welcomed this decision of the finance ministry, saying that by scrapping the need for the permit form, the process of exporting and importing fruits and vegetables will be facilitated and investors will invest more in this sector.

“As more facilities are provided for perishable goods in the ports, the investment in this sector will grow,” said Mirwais Hajizadeh, an investor.

The finance ministry has also said that the Directorate of Customs is trying to address other problems traders have based on the laws and to provide more facilities for them at the country’s customs offices.