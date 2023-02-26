Efforts underway to expand exports via air corridors: MoIC

(Last Updated On: February 26, 2023)

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) says in order to increase exports and trade facilities, it will increase the volume of exports through air corridors.

Nooruddin Azizi, the minister of MoIC, said Sunday that Afghanistan’s export volume to neighboring countries had increased compared to its import volume, and that the ministry would use every means to reduce and control tariffs.

“Our air corridors are open to China and we are trying to open them to other countries as well,” said Azizi.

The MoIC minister meanwhile stated that by using domestic products and investing in Afghanistan’s textile industry, self-sufficiency can be achieved and work will be provided for people.

He added that currently Afghanistan has achieved self-sufficiency in fifty-two sectors and semi-self-sufficiency in fifteen other sectors.

“We have a regular program to revive the former textile sector and we invite those who want to invest in this sector to come and activate our textile industries,” he said.

This comes amid efforts by the Islamic Emirate to expand the air corridors through which carpets, fresh and dry fruits, saffron and pine nuts are exported to different countries.

According to experts, the IEA should expand the land and air corridors to overcome the economic crisis in the country.