Efforts underway to expand exports via air corridors: MoIC
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) says in order to increase exports and trade facilities, it will increase the volume of exports through air corridors.
Nooruddin Azizi, the minister of MoIC, said Sunday that Afghanistan’s export volume to neighboring countries had increased compared to its import volume, and that the ministry would use every means to reduce and control tariffs.
“Our air corridors are open to China and we are trying to open them to other countries as well,” said Azizi.
The MoIC minister meanwhile stated that by using domestic products and investing in Afghanistan’s textile industry, self-sufficiency can be achieved and work will be provided for people.
He added that currently Afghanistan has achieved self-sufficiency in fifty-two sectors and semi-self-sufficiency in fifteen other sectors.
“We have a regular program to revive the former textile sector and we invite those who want to invest in this sector to come and activate our textile industries,” he said.
This comes amid efforts by the Islamic Emirate to expand the air corridors through which carpets, fresh and dry fruits, saffron and pine nuts are exported to different countries.
According to experts, the IEA should expand the land and air corridors to overcome the economic crisis in the country.
Over 800 goods vehicles cross into Afghanistan as Torkham border reopens
Over 800 goods vehicles crossed into Afghanistan on Saturday as the key trade route reopened after a six-day suspension.
Customs officials told Dawn that over 880 trucks carrying goods were cleared through customs before the border reopened.
They said the vehicles with clearance were the first to cross into Afghanistan on Saturday.
In addition, hundreds of vehicles loaded with fresh fruits, coal and soap stone crossed into Pakistan from Afghanistan on Saturday.
Officials at Torkham said a formal meeting between officials from both countries would be held soon to sort out the visa issue facing attendants of Afghan patients needing to cross into Pakistan for medical treatment.
Saturday also saw an influx of pedestrians on both sides of the border.
However, Pakistani officials insisted that they were willing to extend “all kinds” of cooperation to the Afghan people to make the cross-border movement more convenient and hassle-free for them.
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade resumes as Torkham crossing reopens
The usual trade and movement of people between Afghanistan and Pakistan resumed on Saturday after the two sides agreed to reopen the Torkham border, which was closed for almost a week.
According to the Afghan embassy in Islamabad, the border was reopened on Saturday. Local officials in Nangarhar province and Pakistani authorities both confirmed the border crossing had reopened to travel and trade.
On Friday, the border was reopened conditionally after negotiations between Afghan-Pakistani officials. Reports indicated Friday that only some pedestrian movement was allowed. However, the crossing resumed normal operations Saturday.
The closure of the crossing came after an exchange of gunfire on Monday between border forces on both sides – a day after Pakistani authorities refused to allow a group of Afghans to enter the country for medical treatment.
Torkham is a key border post and trade route for both countries, while Pakistan also trucks cargo through the border, across Afghanistan to other Central Asian countries.
Afghanistan collects $136 million in customs duties from coal exports
Afghanistan’s Finance Ministry reported Saturday it had collected AFN 12.1 billion (approx. $136.6 million) in customs duties from coal exports in the past 10 months.
Around 2.7 million tons of coal were exported between 21 March 2022 and 20 January 2023, the ministry said in a statement.
During the same period last year, Afghanistan had exported 948,000 tons of coal, and collected AFN 1.89 billion ($21.3 million) in customs duties.
To compare, revenues in customs duties from coal exports have increased by $115.3 million.
The statement from the Finance Ministry noted that coal exports increased because it allowed exports through Torkham crossing and made customs operations there 24/7.
