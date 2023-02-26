Over 800 goods vehicles cross into Afghanistan as Torkham border reopens

(Last Updated On: February 26, 2023)

Over 800 goods vehicles crossed into Afghanistan on Saturday as the key trade route reopened after a six-day suspension.

Customs officials told Dawn that over 880 trucks carrying goods were cleared through customs before the border reopened.

They said the vehicles with clearance were the first to cross into Afghanistan on Saturday.

In addition, hundreds of vehicles loaded with fresh fruits, coal and soap stone crossed into Pakistan from Afghanistan on Saturday.

Officials at Torkham said a formal meeting between officials from both countries would be held soon to sort out the visa issue facing attendants of Afghan patients needing to cross into Pakistan for medical treatment.

Saturday also saw an influx of pedestrians on both sides of the border.

However, Pakistani officials insisted that they were willing to extend “all kinds” of cooperation to the Afghan people to make the cross-border movement more convenient and hassle-free for them.