Over 800 goods vehicles cross into Afghanistan as Torkham border reopens
Over 800 goods vehicles crossed into Afghanistan on Saturday as the key trade route reopened after a six-day suspension.
Customs officials told Dawn that over 880 trucks carrying goods were cleared through customs before the border reopened.
They said the vehicles with clearance were the first to cross into Afghanistan on Saturday.
In addition, hundreds of vehicles loaded with fresh fruits, coal and soap stone crossed into Pakistan from Afghanistan on Saturday.
Officials at Torkham said a formal meeting between officials from both countries would be held soon to sort out the visa issue facing attendants of Afghan patients needing to cross into Pakistan for medical treatment.
Saturday also saw an influx of pedestrians on both sides of the border.
However, Pakistani officials insisted that they were willing to extend “all kinds” of cooperation to the Afghan people to make the cross-border movement more convenient and hassle-free for them.
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade resumes as Torkham crossing reopens
The usual trade and movement of people between Afghanistan and Pakistan resumed on Saturday after the two sides agreed to reopen the Torkham border, which was closed for almost a week.
According to the Afghan embassy in Islamabad, the border was reopened on Saturday. Local officials in Nangarhar province and Pakistani authorities both confirmed the border crossing had reopened to travel and trade.
On Friday, the border was reopened conditionally after negotiations between Afghan-Pakistani officials. Reports indicated Friday that only some pedestrian movement was allowed. However, the crossing resumed normal operations Saturday.
The closure of the crossing came after an exchange of gunfire on Monday between border forces on both sides – a day after Pakistani authorities refused to allow a group of Afghans to enter the country for medical treatment.
Torkham is a key border post and trade route for both countries, while Pakistan also trucks cargo through the border, across Afghanistan to other Central Asian countries.
Afghanistan collects $136 million in customs duties from coal exports
Afghanistan’s Finance Ministry reported Saturday it had collected AFN 12.1 billion (approx. $136.6 million) in customs duties from coal exports in the past 10 months.
Around 2.7 million tons of coal were exported between 21 March 2022 and 20 January 2023, the ministry said in a statement.
During the same period last year, Afghanistan had exported 948,000 tons of coal, and collected AFN 1.89 billion ($21.3 million) in customs duties.
To compare, revenues in customs duties from coal exports have increased by $115.3 million.
The statement from the Finance Ministry noted that coal exports increased because it allowed exports through Torkham crossing and made customs operations there 24/7.
9/11 families cannot stop US decision on Afghan asset seizure
A U.S. judge on Friday rejected a request by families of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks not to enforce his decision against letting them seize $3.5 billion of frozen Afghan central bank assets.
The families, comprising more than 10,000 people, had asked U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan to put his Feb.21 decision on hold while they appeal, Reuters reported.
They cited the public interest in enforcing terrorism-related judgments, and the “irreparable harm” they would face if assets belonging to Da Afghanistan Bank, or DAB, the central bank, were freed up.
But the judge said the families’ appeal was unlikely to succeed and there was no irreparable harm because of President Joe Biden’s Feb. 3 executive order on Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis that extended the asset freeze by one year.
“An important public interest lies in the enforcement of terrorism judgments,” Daniels wrote. “But that enforcement must be in accordance with the U.S. Constitution, federal statutes, and state law.”
In ruling against the families, Daniels said awarding them the frozen assets would effectively recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) as Afghanistan’s legitimate government, which the Biden administration has not done.
Daniels said it was for the IEA, and “not the former Islamic Republic of Afghanistan or the Afghan people,” to pay for its own liability in the Sept. 11 attacks, in which nearly 3,000 people died.
Biden froze about $7 billion of DAB funds at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York in February 2022, six months after the IEA took over in Afghanistan. The president ordered $3.5 billion set aside to benefit the Afghan people, leaving the rest for the families to pursue.
