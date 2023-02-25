Business
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade resumes as Torkham crossing reopens
The usual trade and movement of people between Afghanistan and Pakistan resumed on Saturday after the two sides agreed to reopen the Torkham border, which was closed for almost a week.
According to the Afghan embassy in Islamabad, the border was reopened on Saturday. Local officials in Nangarhar province and Pakistani authorities both confirmed the border crossing had reopened to travel and trade.
On Friday, the border was reopened conditionally after negotiations between Afghan-Pakistani officials. Reports indicated Friday that only some pedestrian movement was allowed. However, the crossing resumed normal operations Saturday.
The closure of the crossing came after an exchange of gunfire on Monday between border forces on both sides – a day after Pakistani authorities refused to allow a group of Afghans to enter the country for medical treatment.
Torkham is a key border post and trade route for both countries, while Pakistan also trucks cargo through the border, across Afghanistan to other Central Asian countries.
Afghanistan collects $136 million in customs duties from coal exports
Afghanistan’s Finance Ministry reported Saturday it had collected AFN 12.1 billion (approx. $136.6 million) in customs duties from coal exports in the past 10 months.
Around 2.7 million tons of coal were exported between 21 March 2022 and 20 January 2023, the ministry said in a statement.
During the same period last year, Afghanistan had exported 948,000 tons of coal, and collected AFN 1.89 billion ($21.3 million) in customs duties.
To compare, revenues in customs duties from coal exports have increased by $115.3 million.
The statement from the Finance Ministry noted that coal exports increased because it allowed exports through Torkham crossing and made customs operations there 24/7.
9/11 families cannot stop US decision on Afghan asset seizure
A U.S. judge on Friday rejected a request by families of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks not to enforce his decision against letting them seize $3.5 billion of frozen Afghan central bank assets.
The families, comprising more than 10,000 people, had asked U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan to put his Feb.21 decision on hold while they appeal, Reuters reported.
They cited the public interest in enforcing terrorism-related judgments, and the “irreparable harm” they would face if assets belonging to Da Afghanistan Bank, or DAB, the central bank, were freed up.
But the judge said the families’ appeal was unlikely to succeed and there was no irreparable harm because of President Joe Biden’s Feb. 3 executive order on Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis that extended the asset freeze by one year.
“An important public interest lies in the enforcement of terrorism judgments,” Daniels wrote. “But that enforcement must be in accordance with the U.S. Constitution, federal statutes, and state law.”
In ruling against the families, Daniels said awarding them the frozen assets would effectively recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) as Afghanistan’s legitimate government, which the Biden administration has not done.
Daniels said it was for the IEA, and “not the former Islamic Republic of Afghanistan or the Afghan people,” to pay for its own liability in the Sept. 11 attacks, in which nearly 3,000 people died.
Biden froze about $7 billion of DAB funds at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York in February 2022, six months after the IEA took over in Afghanistan. The president ordered $3.5 billion set aside to benefit the Afghan people, leaving the rest for the families to pursue.
Afghanistan’s exports reach more than $1.5 billion in last 10 months: MoIC
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) says efforts are underway to increase the country’s exports by expanding economic relations with regional countries.
According to MoIC officials, the country’s exports since the beginning of the solar year have reached one billion six hundred million dollars, which will increase by the end of the year.
“In the last ten months, we were able to export more than one billion and six hundred million dollars, most of which are exported to Pakistan, India, Iran, China and Russia,” said Abdul Salam Akhundzada, a spokesman for the MoIC.
“The most exported items were coal, cotton, asafetida and raisins.”
The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) meanwhile has said that the increase in exports depends on the facilities for traders, but even so, the extent of exports will reach two billion dollars in the future.
“Our exports are good and fortunately, it is better than last year,” said Khan Jan Alkozai a member of ACCI, adding that efforts are underway to increase the extent of exports to two billion dollars.
Economic experts also believe that a large part of economic growth is related to private-sector investment and it is the duty of the government to boost the investment process in the country.
According to them, if the country’s banking system was not sanctioned by the international community and businessmen could make their business transactions through the banking system, the country’s economic situation would be different from today.
