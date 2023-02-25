Pakistan-Afghanistan trade resumes as Torkham crossing reopens

(Last Updated On: February 25, 2023)

The usual trade and movement of people between Afghanistan and Pakistan resumed on Saturday after the two sides agreed to reopen the Torkham border, which was closed for almost a week.

According to the Afghan embassy in Islamabad, the border was reopened on Saturday. Local officials in Nangarhar province and Pakistani authorities both confirmed the border crossing had reopened to travel and trade.

On Friday, the border was reopened conditionally after negotiations between Afghan-Pakistani officials. Reports indicated Friday that only some pedestrian movement was allowed. However, the crossing resumed normal operations Saturday.

The closure of the crossing came after an exchange of gunfire on Monday between border forces on both sides – a day after Pakistani authorities refused to allow a group of Afghans to enter the country for medical treatment.

Torkham is a key border post and trade route for both countries, while Pakistan also trucks cargo through the border, across Afghanistan to other Central Asian countries.