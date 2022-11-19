Sport
Afghanistan unveil squad for Sri Lanka series
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Saturday announced the nation’s 18-member squad for the three-match ODI series against hosts Sri Lanka, which will be played from 25th to 30th November in Kandy.
ACB noted in a statement that all-rounder Gulbadin Naib and the left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad have been added to the squad, who were not part of the recently concluded ODI series against Zimbabwe in June.
“The selectors have included some young faces for the series which is a good sign for us leading into the ICC Cricket World Cup next year,” said Naseeb Khan, chief executive of ACB. “The series is vital for us in terms of our qualification for the mega event next year and I am sure the squad carries enough strength to do well when they get to the field”.
Afghanistan squad for Sri Lanka series:
Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmat Shah (vice-captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Gulbadain Naib, Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhail (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nabi, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai and Zia ur Rahman Akbar.
World Cup 2022 fever descends on Qatar as teams and fans start to arrive
With only two days to go before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, football fever is clearly gripping the Gulf country, with restaurants, markets and shopping malls all rising to the occasion and decorating their establishments accordingly.
As fans and teams start descending on the country, restaurants are becoming packed and queues at checkouts in supermarkets are getting longer while World Cup branding has engulfed everything from office buildings to lamp posts and walls.
But for millions of fans around the world, Qatar is out of reach – well physically that is – and instead, they will tune in to watch their favorite teams take to the field on televisions.
Questions are already flying over whether this will finally be England’s year for success or will one of the heavyweights like Brazil or Argentina lift the World Cup?
At this stage it’s anyone’s game – a game, or rather tournament, not to be missed.
Thanks to Ariana Television Network, Afghan football fans will share in this extravaganza as matches will be broadcast live throughout the tournament.
All you have to do is tune in to Ariana Television to get the live coverage of one of the world’s greatest sporting events.
For the full broadcasting schedule CLICK HERE
Stokes the hero as England claim second T20 World Cup title in style
An unbeaten half-century from Ben Stokes and brilliant performances with the ball from Sam Curran and Adil Rashid helped England to a second ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title with an impressive five-wicket victory over Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday.
Stokes used all his experience to score 52 from 49 balls just when his team needed it most as England chased down Pakistan’s meager total of 137/8 with six deliveries remaining at the MCG.
Unsung heroes shine with the ball for England
Seamer Sam Curran (3/12) and Adil Rashid (2/22) were near unplayable for much of Pakistan’s innings, with the duo picking up five valuable wickets between them and conceding just one boundary.
Rashid picked up the massive wicket of Babar Azam for 32 just as it looked like the skipper was about to accelerate and Pakistan’s batting innings never reached great heights from that point on.
Shan Masood (38) and Shadab Khan (20) contributed some handy late runs, but their total of 137/8 was never going to be enough with England’s strong batting line-up.
Afridi injury turns to match England’s way
While England were marginally ahead when requiring 41 from the final five overs, the game turned even more their way when Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi was forced to limp off after the first delivery of his third over.
Afridi had given Pakistan some life when he produced a superb yorker to send the dangerous Alex Hales packing for one and fellow quicks Haris Rauf (2/23) and Naseem Shah (0/30) were working off his energy and bowling with great pace.
Afridi was brought back for his second spell and it could have been pivotal with Stokes and Moeen Ali (19) needing to score at more than eight runs per over to clinch victory.
But Afridi was still feeling the effects of landing awkwardly following a catch earlier in England’s innings and limped from the field, leaving Iftikhar Ahmed to bowl the reminder of his over.
Stokes takes advantage of unfortunate situation
The experienced left-hander seized on Afridi’s injury quickly as he smashed a four and a six off Iftikhar’s final two deliveries to put England firmly in the driver’s seat.
It quickly turned from a tough situation to an easy one, with Moeen joining in on the act with consecutive boundaries off Mohammad Wasim to put the victory target within sight.
And while Moeen lost his wicket late, Stokes was there at the end with the match-winning half-century ensuring England claimed a thrilling five-wicket victory and a second T20 World Cup title.
Player of the Match: Sam Curran
Sri Lanka to host U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024
Top emerging talent will be heading to Sri Lanka in 2024 for the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, as the ICC Board announced host countries for U19 events between 2024 and 2027.
Zimbabwe and Namibia; Malaysia and Thailand; and Bangladesh and Nepal are also set to host ICC U19 events between 2024 and 2027, after the ICC Board approved the plans.
The ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 will be hosted by Sri Lanka while the 2026 edition will be staged in Zimbabwe and Namibia.
The ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 will be held in Malaysia and Thailand, and the 2027 event will be jointly hosted by Bangladesh and Nepal.
Cricket World Cup qualification pathways
The qualification pathway for the 14-team ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 was also confirmed with 10 teams set to gain automatic qualification.
These 10 teams will include South Africa and Zimbabwe as Full Member hosts, and the next eight highest-ranked teams on the ICC MRF Tyres ODI Rankings on a date to be confirmed. The remaining four teams will qualify through the ICC CWC Global Qualifier series.
The qualification pathway for the 10-team ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 was also approved.
Eight teams will automatically qualify for the event, including the top three teams from each group at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, the host Bangladesh (if not in the top three of Group 1) and the next highest ranked teams on the MRF Tyres ICC T20I Rankings on 27 February 2023. The remaining two teams will be identified through the 10-team ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier.
The host countries for each event were selected through a competitive bidding process overseen by a Board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden.
The ICC Board accepted the recommendations of the committee who conducted a thorough review of each bid along with ICC management.
