World Cup 2022 fever descends on Qatar as teams and fans start to arrive

(Last Updated On: November 18, 2022)

With only two days to go before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, football fever is clearly gripping the Gulf country, with restaurants, markets and shopping malls all rising to the occasion and decorating their establishments accordingly.

As fans and teams start descending on the country, restaurants are becoming packed and queues at checkouts in supermarkets are getting longer while World Cup branding has engulfed everything from office buildings to lamp posts and walls.

But for millions of fans around the world, Qatar is out of reach – well physically that is – and instead, they will tune in to watch their favorite teams take to the field on televisions.

Questions are already flying over whether this will finally be England’s year for success or will one of the heavyweights like Brazil or Argentina lift the World Cup?

At this stage it’s anyone’s game – a game, or rather tournament, not to be missed.

Thanks to Ariana Television Network, Afghan football fans will share in this extravaganza as matches will be broadcast live throughout the tournament.

All you have to do is tune in to Ariana Television to get the live coverage of one of the world’s greatest sporting events.

For the full broadcasting schedule CLICK HERE