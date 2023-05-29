Latest News
Afghanistan weather bureau issues heavy rain and flood warning
The Afghanistan Department of Meteorology issued a warning Monday on the possibility of heavy rain and floods in 19 provinces over the next two days.
In a warning on their website, they said heavy rains and floods could be expected on Monday and Tuesday in Badakhshan, Nuristan, Kunar, Laghman, Baghlan, Nangarhar, Kabul, Logar, Paktia, Khost, Paktika, Zabul, Ghazni, Maidan Wardak, Bamiyan, Daikundi, Parwan, Panjshir and Kapisa province.
According to the department, the amount of rainfall is predicted to be between 10 and 30 mm.
Last week, the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) reported that over the past month, at least 42 people died and 45 were injured in 13 provinces due to natural disasters.
Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesman for the ministry, said in a video that during this period, 341 houses were completely or partially destroyed, 19,573 acres of agricultural land were damaged, and 1,354 livestock were lost in these provinces, mostly in flash floods.
According to Rahimi, these incidents took place in the provinces of Kapisa, Maidan Wardak, Takhar, Badakhshan, Ghor, Kandahar, Kunar, Nuristan, Laghman, Paktia, Khost, Daikundi and Nangarhar.
In addition to this, recent floods caused huge financial losses to residents.
The press office of the governor of Ghor has said that a joint delegation from various government departments visited Taywara and Pasaband districts of the province, to assess the flood damage.
“Five thousand, eight hundred and ninety-five acres of agricultural land, 105 drinking water wells, and water springs were destroyed in two districts, 74 shops were partially destroyed and some were completely destroyed,” the statement said.
In addition, 32 houses were partially destroyed, along with 201 small water dams, fourteen culvert bases and 559 small water reservoirs and canals.
Ghor’s press office said the team had shared the results of its investigations with the local administration, but no help has yet been received for the flood victims.
Latest News
IEA’s Prime Minister congratulates Erdogan on his victory
Prime Minister of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his re-election.
Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, won an election runoff Sunday after the strongest challenge to his 20-year rule.
The IEA Prime Minister expressed his sincere hope for increased strength, stability, and dedication to religious service in Turkey under President Erdogan’s leadership.
Akhund also noted the bond of brotherhood and friendship between the people of Afghanistan and Turkey and conveyed his aspirations for continued cooperation and mutual support between the two nations in various fields.
He also said Erdogan’s successful re-election will further strengthen diplomatic ties and shared values between the two countries.
Official results showed Erdogan’s challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu won 47.9% of the votes to Erdogan’s 52.1%, pointing to a deeply divided nation.
The election had been seen as one of the most consequential yet for Turkey, with the opposition believing it had a strong chance of unseating Erdogan and reversing his policies after his popularity was hit by a cost-of-living crisis.
Instead, victory reinforced his image of invincibility, after he had already redrawn domestic, economic, security and foreign policy in the NATO member country of 85 million people.
Latest News
International community must not forget Afghans: refugees minister
The international community should not forget the Afghan people and should not politicize the humanitarian issue, the country’s minister of refugees and repatriation said on Sunday.
“We ask all the countries of the world to put politics, formalities and military issues aside. Immigration has its own rules. The ministry of refugees was created to solve the problems of refugees,” Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani said in an aid distribution ceremony in Kabul.
He noted that now that peace prevails throughout Afghanistan, the international community should cooperate with them in returning Afghan refugees instead of forcing Afghans to migrate.
“The international community should provide livelihoods and transportation facilities. The international community should not forget the people of Afghanistan,” Haqqani said.
In Afghanistan, many families struggle with poverty, so women and men stand in long queues to receive aid.
Among the needy women, there are also those who have even been forced to give their children to others out of poverty.
“I gave my daughter to my sister out of necessity. I could not afford bread and clothes for her,” Gulnar, one of the needy women said.
“My husband is jobless. We are four in our family,” Shakiba, another woman said.
Although aid is a short term solution to helping the needy, officials have called for large, sustainable programs in order to eradicate poverty.
“Ten aid items will be distributed. These materials are enough for a family of five to seven people for three months. We have also considered nutritional balance. For example, this aid includes flour, rice, dal, sugar, tea and salt,” said Fariduddin Nouri, head of Women for Afghan Women NGO.
Latest News
Afghanistan, Pakistan set up task team for cross-border movement
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has announced that a joint committee will be established between the consular section of the ministry and the Pakistani embassy in Kabul in order to facilitate the movement of nationals between the two countries.
According to the ministry, an agreement was reached on the formation of this committee on Saturday in a meeting between Amir Khan Muttaqi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the IEA and Obaid ur Rehman Nizamani, Chargé d’Affaires of the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul.
In this announcement, which was published on the Twitter page of Hafiz Zia Ahmad, the deputy spokesman of the foreign ministry, it is stated that an agreement was reached on the creation of this committee at the “request and insistence” of the foreign minister.
Ahmad added that the charge d’affaires of the Pakistani embassy requested an extended visa period for Pakistani students who come to Afghanistan to study.
According to the Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muttaqi has “assured” the charge d’affaires of the IEA’s cooperation in this regard.
Afghanistan weather bureau issues heavy rain and flood warning
IEA’s Prime Minister congratulates Erdogan on his victory
Venice’s waters turn fluorescent green near Rialto Bridge
Over 3,600 boxes of silkworms distributed to Herat farmers this year
Turkey’s Erdogan prevails in election test of his 20-year rule
Britain’s King Charles III crowned in coronation ceremony
Mexico bus plunges off cliff, at least 18 die
Fiery Kohli fined again after IPL post-match row
Eight dead in second mass shooting in Serbia, police hunt killer
Even one American in Iraq is too many, Iran leader tells Iraqi president
Tahawol: Acting PM’s visit with Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires to Kabul discussed
Saar: Border clashes between Afghanistan and Iran discussed
Tahawol: Appointment of new commercial attache in Ashgabat discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Pakistan policies discussed
Tahawol: World’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Health4 days ago
UN needs $500 million to provide health services in Afghanistan
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
Microsoft chief says deep fakes are biggest AI concern
-
Latest News3 days ago
US wants to destabilize whole region using terrorists in Afghanistan: Russian minister
-
Latest News4 days ago
Amid ongoing water rights dispute, Iran says it ‘does not recognize’ IEA govt
-
Latest News5 days ago
Aid agency chief: IEA says guidelines on female NGO staff resuming work close to finalization
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran says it has successfully test-launched ballistic missile
-
Health4 days ago
IEA reports third polio case this year
-
Business3 days ago
120 Chinese companies held investment talks with IEA since takeover