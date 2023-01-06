Afghanistan’s deputy PM says every Afghan has the right to education

(Last Updated On: January 6, 2023)

Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Mawlavi Abdul Kabir said at a meeting with the Secretary-General’s Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan, Markus Potzel, that learning religious and modern sciences was the right of every Afghan.

Potzel in turn said: “UNAMA has the status of a bridge between the Afghan government and the international community and tries to bridge the gap between them.”

He expressed concern over the current situation regarding women’s education and their right to work, saying the recent decrees of the Islamic Emirate will have a negative impact on the work and aid delivered by the international community.

He said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) should acknowledge the appeal by the international community to let women and girls get an education and to allow them to work.

For his part, Deputy Prime Minister, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir expressed his appreciation for the humanitarian aid provided by the United Nations and said: “The Islamic Emirate has completed all the conditions for recognition and the United Nations should hand over Afghanistan’s seat.”

He also said that the Islamic Emirate is committed to forming an inclusive government, but said the current government is representative of all ethnic groups.

In addition, Kabir stated that the Islamic Emirate believes that learning religious and modern sciences was the right of every Afghan. He said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is working to create a suitable environment for the education and work of women, adding that they request “the impartial help of the international community on the matter”.

The deputy prime minister stated that the Islamic Emirate will not allow anyone to use Afghanistan’s soil against other countries, and that the Islamic Emirate will not interfere in the affairs of any country and will not allow anyone to interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.