Pakistan minister denies threatening Afghanistan over TTP issue

(Last Updated On: January 5, 2023)

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday he did not threaten Afghanistan with an attack, but maintained that his country had the right to take action against militants planning to launch an attack against Pakistan.

This comes after he said last week that Pakistan could target Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts in Afghanistan if the Islamic Emirate failed to take action against the group.

Islamabad has claimed that TTP leaders have found sanctuary in Afghanistan and that the group uses the neighboring country to plan and launch attacks on Pakistan.

The IEA has however denied these claims and have repeatedly said the TTP is not being given sanctuary in Afghanistan.

The IEA also said no country had the right to attack another nation and that Afghanistan wants “peaceful relations” with neighboring states.

Sanaullah meanwhile said: “In my comment, I never said that we wanted to attack Afghanistan or anyone living there.”

“I said — and I stand by my words — that if we learn about a terrorist taking a position anywhere to launch an attack against us, Pakistan will and must engage [him] under international law.”

He added Pakistan’s national security committee (NSC) had decided in its last meeting on Monday that the country would directly talk to the Afghan government to resolve the issue, instead of taking it up with anyone else.

Sanaullah also said the Pakistan government was thinking of creating a national counterterrorism department.