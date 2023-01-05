Latest News
Pakistan minister denies threatening Afghanistan over TTP issue
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday he did not threaten Afghanistan with an attack, but maintained that his country had the right to take action against militants planning to launch an attack against Pakistan.
This comes after he said last week that Pakistan could target Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts in Afghanistan if the Islamic Emirate failed to take action against the group.
Islamabad has claimed that TTP leaders have found sanctuary in Afghanistan and that the group uses the neighboring country to plan and launch attacks on Pakistan.
The IEA has however denied these claims and have repeatedly said the TTP is not being given sanctuary in Afghanistan.
The IEA also said no country had the right to attack another nation and that Afghanistan wants “peaceful relations” with neighboring states.
Sanaullah meanwhile said: “In my comment, I never said that we wanted to attack Afghanistan or anyone living there.”
“I said — and I stand by my words — that if we learn about a terrorist taking a position anywhere to launch an attack against us, Pakistan will and must engage [him] under international law.”
He added Pakistan’s national security committee (NSC) had decided in its last meeting on Monday that the country would directly talk to the Afghan government to resolve the issue, instead of taking it up with anyone else.
Sanaullah also said the Pakistan government was thinking of creating a national counterterrorism department.
Afghan national killed in Pakistan
An Afghan national was brutally murdered in Depalpur, a city in the Okara district of Punjab province on Wednesday, according to the Afghanistan Embassy in Islamabad.
The embassy said the incident took place in Dipalpur’s Sabzi Mandi area in the Okara district of Punjab. The embassy did not give details on how the man was killed nor on what a possible motive could have been.
According to the embassy, this is the first such incident involving an Afghan in many years. They said they have contacted the Afghanistan Transport Association in order to return the deceased’s remains to his relatives.
The embassy stated that it has asked Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs to get security agencies to investigate the incident.
This comes amid growing uncertainty for hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees in Pakistan who are facing increasing problems around the legality of their residency.
Over the past few months, Pakistan has systematically been arresting Afghans, including women and children, for not having the required documents. Officials have said however, that hundreds of detainees will soon be deported to Afghanistan.
IEA destroys two Daesh hideouts in Kabul and one in Nimroz: Mujahid
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said three key hideouts of Daesh have been destroyed – one in Zaranj in Nimroz province and two in Kabul.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the IEA said the hideouts were used by Daesh in three recent attacks; the Kabul airport explosion, the attack on a hotel housing Chinese nationals in Kabul and the attack on the Pakistani embassy.
He said eight Daesh members were killed and another seven arrested. He added that these Daesh members had also been involved in bringing foreign fighters into the country and in coordinating attacks.
During the clearance operation, a large amount of mines, explosive devices and suicide vests were seized, Mujahid said.
This comes after an explosion and gunfire was reported in PD8 in Kabul city on Wednesday night. IEA officials said this was as a result of an operation against a Daesh hideout.
UN Security Council to meet on IEA ban on female aid workers
The United Nations Security Council is due to meet privately next week to discuss a decision by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to ban female humanitarian aid workers, diplomats said Wednesday.
The closed-door meeting was requested by the United Arab Emirates and Japan for January 13, Reuters reported. The UAE announced the request in a tweet.
The ban on female aid workers was announced by the IEA on Dec. 24 and followed a ban imposed earlier last month on women attending universities. Girls were stopped from attending high school in March.
UN aid Chief Martin Griffiths is due to visit Afghanistan in the coming weeks to meet with IEA officials, Reuters reported.
At least four major global groups have suspended operations because they said they were unable to run their programs without female staff, Reuters reported.
