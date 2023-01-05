Afghan national killed in Pakistan

(Last Updated On: January 5, 2023)

An Afghan national was brutally murdered in Depalpur, a city in the Okara district of Punjab province on Wednesday, according to the Afghanistan Embassy in Islamabad.

The embassy said the incident took place in Dipalpur’s Sabzi Mandi area in the Okara district of Punjab. The embassy did not give details on how the man was killed nor on what a possible motive could have been.

According to the embassy, this is the first such incident involving an Afghan in many years. They said they have contacted the Afghanistan Transport Association in order to return the deceased’s remains to his relatives.

The embassy stated that it has asked Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs to get security agencies to investigate the incident.

This comes amid growing uncertainty for hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees in Pakistan who are facing increasing problems around the legality of their residency.

Over the past few months, Pakistan has systematically been arresting Afghans, including women and children, for not having the required documents. Officials have said however, that hundreds of detainees will soon be deported to Afghanistan.