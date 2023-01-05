Connect with us

Afghan national killed in Pakistan

Published

3 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: January 5, 2023)

An Afghan national was brutally murdered in Depalpur, a city in the Okara district of Punjab province on Wednesday, according to the Afghanistan Embassy in Islamabad.

The embassy said the incident took place in Dipalpur’s Sabzi Mandi area in the Okara district of Punjab. The embassy did not give details on how the man was killed nor on what a possible motive could have been.

According to the embassy, this is the first such incident involving an Afghan in many years. They said they have contacted the Afghanistan Transport Association in order to return the deceased’s remains to his relatives.

The embassy stated that it has asked Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs to get security agencies to investigate the incident.

This comes amid growing uncertainty for hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees in Pakistan who are facing increasing problems around the legality of their residency.

Over the past few months, Pakistan has systematically been arresting Afghans, including women and children, for not having the required documents. Officials have said however, that hundreds of detainees will soon be deported to Afghanistan.

IEA destroys two Daesh hideouts in Kabul and one in Nimroz: Mujahid

Published

4 hours ago

on

January 5, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: January 5, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said three key hideouts of Daesh have been destroyed – one in Zaranj in Nimroz province and two in Kabul.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the IEA said the hideouts were used by Daesh in three recent attacks; the Kabul airport explosion, the attack on a hotel housing Chinese nationals in Kabul and the attack on the Pakistani embassy.

He said eight Daesh members were killed and another seven arrested. He added that these Daesh members had also been involved in bringing foreign fighters into the country and in coordinating attacks.

During the clearance operation, a large amount of mines, explosive devices and suicide vests were seized, Mujahid said.

This comes after an explosion and gunfire was reported in PD8 in Kabul city on Wednesday night. IEA officials said this was as a result of an operation against a Daesh hideout.

UN Security Council to meet on IEA ban on female aid workers

Published

4 hours ago

on

January 5, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: January 5, 2023)

The United Nations Security Council is due to meet privately next week to discuss a decision by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to ban female humanitarian aid workers, diplomats said Wednesday.

The closed-door meeting was requested by the United Arab Emirates and Japan for January 13, Reuters reported. The UAE announced the request in a tweet.

The ban on female aid workers was announced by the IEA on Dec. 24 and followed a ban imposed earlier last month on women attending universities. Girls were stopped from attending high school in March.

UN aid Chief Martin Griffiths is due to visit Afghanistan in the coming weeks to meet with IEA officials, Reuters reported.

At least four major global groups have suspended operations because they said they were unable to run their programs without female staff, Reuters reported.

US ‘discussing consequences of recent IEA decisions’ with allies

Published

17 hours ago

on

January 4, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: January 4, 2023)

The United States said on Tuesday Washington is discussing “very specific consequences” of the recent decisions of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) both internally and with its allies and partners.

This comes in response to the IEA’s recent moves to stop women from attending university and barring them from working for non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

“We have said repeatedly that there will be a response from the United States. We’re going to continue to coordinate closely. We’ll share additional details on that when we have,” Ned Price, the spokesman for the US State Department told reporters.

Referring to the ban on women working for NGOs, Price said that the decision puts at risk millions of Afghans who depend on humanitarian assistance for their very survival. He called on the IEA to urgently reverse their decision.

“We know that women are central to humanitarian operations around the world. In Afghanistan in particular, only women have been able until now, at least, to reach some of the most vulnerable people inside Afghanistan. Women must work at NGOs. They must be in a position to do so, so that millions of Afghans can receive food, medicine, winterization materials, again for their very survival. They’re essential to the delivery of this assistance and to ensuring that other women, children, and other members of vulnerable groups receive this assistance,” Price said.

He said that the US will do what it can to prevent humanitarian situation in Afghanistan from deteriorating further.

“We are assessing the impact on this edict. We’re discussing options that will allow us to maintain a strong, principled position as the single largest donor of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan while also doing what we can to prevent the humanitarian situation from deteriorating even further as a result of the difficult operating environment the Taliban (IEA) have themselves created,” Price said.

The IEA asks the US not to interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.

Earlier, IEA’s Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani said that efforts are underway for a reasonable and permanent solution to problems which would be compatible with Sharia rules and Afghan culture.

