Afghans to take part in World Team Chess Tournament in India
Afghanistan will have a seven-member chess team in India this week for the 44th World Team Chess Tournament.
According to the General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports of Afghanistan (GDoPESA), the tournament will start on Wednesday and run through until August 10.
This event takes place every two years and 188 countries are sending teams for the men’s division.
“Fortunately, Afghanistan will also compete among these countries,” a GDoPESA statement read.
The participants of this event from Afghanistan are as follows:
1. Obaidullah Qureshi, team leader
2. Khyber Farazi, the team captain
3. Seyed Wahabuddin Mirzad, player
4. Habibullah Amini, player
5. Mohammad Sepehr Sakhawatti, player
6. Mohammad Yousef Muradi, player
7. Suleiman Ahmad Ashrafi, player
This global event will be held over eleven rounds on the Swiss system.
Gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded in five team categories while individual medals will also be awarded to the best players.
Goal! ATN secures rights to broadcast FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
Ariana Television Network (ATN) is thrilled to announce it has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ in Afghanistan.
Afghans love football, and through its dedication to bring enjoyment to about 36 million people in the country, ATN has worked closely with FIFA to bring what is undoubtedly the world’s most prestigious event into as many homes in Afghanistan as possible.
The move will definitely bring joy and give the poverty-stricken nation something to look forward to and ultimately enjoy as it emerges from a grueling 20-year war.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will kick off on November 21 and run through to December 18 and all matches, including the opening and closing ceremonies will be broadcast live on ATN.
This year’s World Cup will however deviate slightly from historical norms and apart from being the first ever World Cup to be held in the Middle East, it will also be the first time that a World Cup is held in Winter – given that it would be too hot to play football in summer in Qatar.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will be the 22nd edition of the competition and 64 matches will take place across eight venues – Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium – all of which are in and around Doha.
Not much has been reported about the opening ceremony yet, but one thing we know is that there will be a change in tradition on that day.
Since the inception of the World Cup, the hosts have played the opening match. Qatar, however, will be breaking this tradition come November 21.
This will make them the second hosts to sit out the opegning game of the World Cup after South Korea and Japan did it 20 years ago in the 2002 World Cup.
This year however, the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is reported to have special plans for the opening ceremony. This will see Senegal open the World Cup with Netherlands, before Qatar face Ecuador in the evening of November 21 when the Emir’s planned ceremony will take place.
Sheikh Tamim reportedly wants to put on a big fireworks display before his country – who are making their World Cup debut – faces Ecuador.
An afternoon kick-off would reduce the beauty of the display and as such, FIFA have agreed to push Qatar’s game until the evening of the opening day while the other teams in Group A, Senegal and the Netherlands, face off in the planned afternoon kickoff as the opening match.
The opening ceremony will take place at the 60,000 capacity Al Bayt Stadium, while Senegal and Netherlands will face off at Al Thumama Stadium.
Group Phase
The draw for the World Cup group phase took place in Doha on April 1 this year – which will be played from November 21 to December 2 and the 32-team line-up is split into eight groups.
The knockout phase will run from December 3 to 6 while the quarter-finals will be played on December 9 and 10.
The semi-finals will be played on December 13 and 14 and the play-off for third place will be December 17 – one day before the final.
Participating Teams
All 32 teams have officially qualified for this year’s World Cup, including the host nation.
In addition to Qatar, there have been 13 nations from Europe to qualify for the tournament, four from South America, four from Asia, five from Africa, four from North America, and Australia.
The countries that qualified are as follows: Qatar, Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands, Argentina, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Uruguay, Canada, Ghana, Senegal, Portugal, Poland, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon, United States, Mexico, Wales, Australia and Costa Rica.
For a full match schedule CLICK HERE
About Ariana Television Network
Launched in 2005 by Dr Ehsanollah Bayat, Founder of ATN and the Chairman of The Bayat Group (www.bayat-group.com), ARIANA Television (ATN) and Radio Ariana 93.5 are the largest private media channels in Afghanistan, covering all 34 provinces and reaching about 36 million Afghans.
Focusing on information, content and entertainment that rekindles Afghanistan’s traditions and culture, ATN’s programming places particular emphasis on education, health, children’s programming, women’s and world issues.
The company also takes great pride in broadcasting accurate, unbiased news to its audience.
Qatar to use drones to protect World Cup stadiums from attacks
Qatar will use drones to help protect football stadiums from potential attacks during the FIFA World Cup 2022, the BBC reported on Friday.
Fortem Technologies will provide interceptor drones, following an agreement with Qatar’s interior ministry to fend off potential attacks from other drones at football venues, the British broadcaster reported.
The Fortem drones will bring down and relocate other drones near stadiums that could pose a security threat.
The company reportedly said the “agreement reflects growing fears about the threat potential drone attacks pose in general.”
The US-based business says it has deployed anti-drone systems at other sporting events as well as donated portable versions of its system to Ukraine, and said it was also working on anti-drone measures for UK airports, according to the BBC report.
Professor David Dunn from the University of Birmingham in the UK told the BBC that the threat of attacks from terrorists using drones has increased because the technology has become more accessible.
Dr Steve Wright, from University of the West of England, believes worries about drones being used as a method of attack have been heightened partially because commercial drones have been modified into weapons in conflicts in Yemen and Ukraine.
He told the BBC that counter drones like Fortem’s can be effective against a threat from smaller drones but warned that as attacking drones increase in speed, they will be harder to stop.
Trott appointed head coach of Afghanistan cricket team
South African-born former England batsman Jonathan Trott has been named as the new head coach of the Afghanistan senior men’s team, the country’s cricket board (ACB) announced on Friday.
Trott will step up into the role of head coach during Afghanistan’s tour to Ireland in August, ACB said in a statement.
His appointment comes after Graham Thorpe who was appointed for the same post in March could not return to work due to illness.
In Thrope’s absence, Afghanistan operated with local coach Raees Khan Ahmadzai at the helm on an interim basis.
Jonathan Trott has played 52 test matches for England from 2009-2015, scoring 3835 runs at 44.08 with 9 centuries and 19 half-centuries to his name with the best of 226. He has also represented England in 68 One Day Internationals (ODIs) during the period, having scored 2838 runs at 51.25 with 4 hundreds and 22 half-centuries to his name in the format.
Trott has worked with England’s senior batting unit in South Africa, during the English Test Summer of 2020 and on England’s red/white ball tour of India last year. He’s also worked with England Lions and the U-19s as a batting coach and mentor, as well as being Batting Consultant to Scotland during the 2021 WT20.
“I’m honoured and excited to have the opportunity to take one of international cricket’s most exciting teams through what is a huge year for their development as a team.” Trott said.
He also believes that Afghanistan has proved to be a hotbed of talent, and has produced players capable of playing the game in their own style and with unrivalled passion.
“I can’t wait to get to work with a group of players who are clearly capable of generating results in a style that will make the people of Afghanistan proud.” Trott added.
Afghanistan cricket team will fly to Ireland early in August, where the team will feature in five T20Is starting on August 9.
